City agrees to sell home to new CBPU director

New Coldwater Board of Public Utilities Director Paul Jakubczak, and his wife Kerri, can close on their new home at 17 Thompson Blvd.

Jakubczak begins his new job Monday.

After 35 days, the city council accepted his offer to purchase the house and remove it from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority subsidized loan program for middle-income families.

Mayor Tom Kramer pointed out Jakubczak paid $205,000 for the home, which was appraised at $198,000.

"It laid on the table for 35 days," as required by the city charter for all real estate sales. We put it on Facebook. We've notified all Realtors it was available, and we put a for sale sign in the yard.," Kramer said.

There were social media complaints the city should keep the house in the moderate-income program. Coldwater can apply for other grants under the MSHDA program, but is not assured of getting another slot.

"We certainly put it out there," Kramer said. "We're more than willing to entertain alternative offers and we receive none in 35 days."

Dr. Karen Klein complained the city would not sell her a lot in the same neighborhood. Instead, the city council approved a proposal by Westview Capital, an affiliate of Allen Edwin Homes of Portage. It will purchase the city's remaining 10 lots on Thompson Boulevard to build homes to sell in the mid-level range.

The agreement calls for the purchase to be staggered over three years. The first two lots' price would be $20,000. Four more would be purchased the following year at that price.

The city also agreed to sell 15 acres to Coach Road Capital of Spring Lake for $30,000 an acre to help meet the massive housing need for workers in local industries,

In cooperation with Clemens Food Group, the company plans to build a 200-plus unit apartment project on North Willowbrook Road.

A small parcel was not covered in a PA 425 agreement with Coldwater Township. Negotiations are underway between the developers, the city, and the township to bring the excluded parcel under a contract.