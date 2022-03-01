1 ice fisherman dead, another injured after falling through ice Monday in rural Mediapolis

MEDIAPOLIS — One man is dead and another was sent to the hospital after falling through the ice on a body of water Monday while ice fishing in rural Mediapolis.

Patrick Vaughn, 69, of Davenport, was pronounced dead after being taken to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in West Burlington after crews pulled him from a body of water at 21085 Pegtown Road.

At 5:07 p.m., the Des Moines County Sheriff's office and Mediapolis Fire Department responded to a 911 call from a man asking for help at an address in rural Mediapolis.

When they arrived, they found Vaughn's brother, Michael Vaughn, 71, also of Davenport, who had fallen through the ice while fishing and was clinging to ice when crews arrived

After pulling the Michael to safety, crews learned Patrick also had fallen through the ice and was still under the water.

The fire department began searching for Patrick. Crews located him at 6:35 p.m. and pulled him from the water.

Michael Vaughn was also taken to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for treatment.

What to consider before going out on ice

Addressing the incident at the Des Moines County Board of Supervisor's meeting Tuesday, Des Moines County Sheriff Kevin Glendening reminded those in attendance and watching from home to be aware of the dangers of ice on bodies of water this time of the year.

Des Moines County Conservation Director Chris Lee noted that the warmer weather, which has reached 40 and 50 degrees, and precipitation in the area within the past two weeks likely contributed to the deterioration of ice conditions, possibly in ways that may not be visible.

"The conditions on any one particular day don't necessarily dictate whether to go out on the ice or not," Lee told The Hawk Eye. "You really need to look at the whole picture of what the weather has done prior to that."

Lee added that the combination of the warmer weather and precipitation can make the ice "rotten," which means the precipitation can penetrate down into the ice and, essentially, melt the ice from within.

Lee said that a combination of melting ice on the top of a body of water and warmer precipitation that seeps its way through the ice can be a dangerous combination that can accelerate the melting of ice and form slushy ice below the surface.

"You really lose the structural integrity of the ice," Lee said of those conditions. "With the up-and-down of the temperatures, I would have said no (to going out on the ice)."

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources advises a minimum of four inches of clear blue ice for ice fishing and that two inches of ice or less is considered unsafe.

It also advises that "new ice is stronger than old ice" and recommend drilling test holes near shore and periodically to help gauge the thickness and quality of the ice.

Other ice fishing safety tips from the DNR include:

Remembering there is no such thing as 100% safe ice;

Don’t go out alone;

There can be pockets of thin ice or spots where ice recently formed, so check ice thickness while moving further from shore;

Avoid off-colored snow or ice, which can be a sign of weakness;

The insulating effect of snow can slow the freezing process; and

Suggested safety items include ice picks, about 50 feet of rope and a throwable floatation seat cushion for use in case of a rescue.

