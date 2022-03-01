ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Mark Zuckerberg accused by Meta investor of $2.5BILLION insider trading

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
The US Sun
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IaFun_0eSPDkV100

FACEBOOK founder Mark Zuckerberg has been accused in a civil lawsuit of billions of dollars worth of insider trading.

A case like this can see someone fined a huge sum if found guilty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mMhG_0eSPDkV100
Zuckerberg has been accused of insider trading Credit: AFP

Insider trading happens when a company trades stock based on inside information that they're not supposed to know.

Zuckerberg is the CEO of Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, and it's one of Meta's investors that is accusing the CEO of insider trading crimes.

According to Law360, investor Hugues Gervat has filed 'derivative litigation' accusing Zuckerberg of "pulling in more than $2.5 billion with insider sales just before, and while, a set of scandals rocked the social media giant last fall."

A derivative lawsuit is a legal case that's brought to court by a shareholder.

In this case, the complaint was recently filed in California federal court.

The angry investor is hoping to hold big bosses at Meta, including Zuckerberg, to account for their supposed crimes.

They claim the company's directors and executives are legally responsible for recent drops in Facebook's stock value.

The lawsuit regards a time period before Facebook rebranded to Meta.

It focuses on a time last year when Facebook was being blasted with whistleblower accusations and claims apps like Facebook and Instagram were detrimental to the health of children.

The filing says Zuckerberg "directly engaged in insider trading, in violation of federal law".

He's accused of selling $2.57billion (£1.9billion) worth of shares between late April and October 2022 based on inside information.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen made her damning allegations in September and October of that year.

The legal complaint states: "As Facebook's highest officer and as a trusted company director, [Zuckerberg] conducted little, if any, oversight of Facebook's engagement in the schemes to engage in the platform content misconduct and to make false and misleading statements, consciously disregarded his duties to monitor such controls over reporting and engagement in the schemes, and consciously disregarded his duties to protect corporate assets."

Adding: "His motive in facilitating and participating in the fraud is demonstrated by his insider sales prior to the exposure of the fraud."

We have reached out to Meta Platforms for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tn6Uf_0eSPDkV100
Zuckerberg and Meta haven't publicly commented on the court filing yet Credit: AFP

In other news, Zuckerberg explained his thoughts on life and death in a recent podcast.

The Meta CEO has plans to create his own virtual worlds and recently revealed big plans for his metaverse.

And, people are increasingly unable to tell apart fake faces made by AI and real ones, new research suggests.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 16

Bootboyrick
6d ago

Mark belongs in jail and Facebook needs to be shut down.

Reply
15
Carol Taylor
5d ago

😂😂😂🤪 Another SOB who thinks he can do whatever, the SOB haves done enough destroying country around the world. Lock Him Up

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

And you thought you had problems. Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. The Name...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Is Bill Gates Selling Stock? World Shifts From COVID-19 Pandemic

Many of the top billionaires in the world have a lot of their net worth based on their stock withholdings. Elon Musk has so much stock in Tesla, that he offered to sell $6 billion worth of company shares if it could end world hunger. Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates owned over 2 billion shares of Microsoft in 1998, before selling a large number of shares over the years. With a diverse investment portfolio, has Gates been selling stock recently?
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
AOL Corp

Melinda French Gates says Bill Gates's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein played a role in divorce

Melinda French Gates opened up about her divorce from Bill Gates for the first time, confirming reports that his relationship with sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, played a role in their split. In an interview that aired on Thursday's CBS Mornings, French Gates told co-host Gayle King it was "not one thing" that caused them to separate after 27 years together.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insider Trading#Meta Platforms
KTLA

Racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, lawsuit alleges

Warning: This story quotes several racist slurs allegedly directed at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, according to a lawsuit filed against the company. The N-word and other racist slurs were hurled daily at Black workers at Tesla’s California plant, delivered not just by fellow employees but also by managers and supervisors. So says California’s […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

No fourth stimulus check, but you might qualify to get $1,000 every month

Stimulus checks may have dried up at the federal level, but ambitious basic income projects underway now in at least 17 states aim to, if nothing else, at least fill the gap for people most in need. People like low-income mothers in such New York City neighborhoods as Washington Heights and Harlem, where they’ve started getting money through the city’s first basic income program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stereogum

Comedic Rapper And Her Husband Arrested With Over $3.6 Billion In Stolen Bitcoin

The Justice Department has seized over $3.6 billion worth of stolen Bitcoin reportedly taken by a married couple, Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan. She is a self-proclaimed “irreverent comedic rapper” who goes by the name Razzlekhan. They are accused of laundering the cryptocurrency that hackers stole from a Hong Kong-based currency exchange called Bitfinex in 2016.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
341K+
Followers
10K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy