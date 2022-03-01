ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Sublime With Rome coming to The Big E Arena

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGXq1_0eSPDhqq00

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Big E has announced Sublime With Rome will perform in concert at the Arena in September.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Sublime With Rome is coming to The Big E Arena on Saturday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert also include general admission to The Big E and will be available to purchase Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

Paul McCartney adds second show in Massachusetts

Sublime With Rome was formed in 2010 by lead singer/guitarist Rome Ramirez, bassist Eric Wilson and drummer Carlos Verdugo. Sublime With Rome is rock and alternative hits such as “Wrong Way,” “Santeria,” “Badfish,” “What I Got,” “Caress Me Down,” “40oz To Freedom” and more.

The Big E returns September 16 to October 2, additional entertainment and events will be announced soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Springfield, MA
Entertainment
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Sports
West Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
WWLP

Local restaurant shows support for Ukraine in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A restaurant in Northampton is also showing support for Ukraine. Highbrow Wood Fired Kitchen and Bar located on Crafts Avenue is setting up its fundraiser. The restaurant will be cooking up a new meal special this coming weekend. All proceeds from the dish will be donated to organizations supporting Ukrainian refugees. […]
NORTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Rome Ramirez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Sublime With Rome#Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WWLP

WWLP

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy