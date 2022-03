If you’re like us, you go to bed with tame hair and dewy skin and wake with tangled bedhead and creases on your face. Thankfully, the best silk pillowcases can combat these problems. Not only is high-quality silk softer and smoother on your hair and skin, but it feels luxurious too—making a silk pillowcase a great self-care gift, as well as a sleep-product essential for many beauty experts. Let’s explore frequently-asked questions regarding silk pillowcases and break down some of the best on the market.

