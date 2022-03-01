ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinema and TV association calls on members to cease co-operation with Russia

By The Newsroom
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37QoOo_0eSPDeCf00

A major cinema and TV association has called on its members to suspend co-operation and trade with Russia.

The Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television (Pact) – the UK’s trade association for independent producers – has also removed all Russian production and business information from its website.

The association has among its members Hartswood Films, which produced the TV series Sherlock starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and World Productions, which counts Line of Duty and Vigil among its shows.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the association called for the “cessation of hostilities in Ukraine” and expressed sympathy to those in the country.

The statement reads: “Pact expresses our deepest sympathy for the people of Ukraine, and in particular our colleagues working in Ukraine’s film and television sector.

“Along with other industry organisations, Pact calls for a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and for a resolution of conflict by diplomatic means respecting the rule of law and the rights of the Ukrainian people.

“International sanctions are being implemented against the Russian Government.

“Whilst Pact sympathises with Russian creatives who do not have the same freedoms and safeguards that we enjoy in the United Kingdom, Pact has removed all Russian production and business information from its website and calls on members to suspend all co-operation and trade with Russia for the time being.

“Pact joins the call of millions in expressing our fervent hope for peace.”

This business joins many others in distancing itself from Russia as Western countries increase sanctions against the nation.

Several major Hollywood entertainment companies, including Warner Bros, Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Company, have paused the release of films in Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Related
newschain

Slovakia’s premier calls for coordination in response to Ukraine crisis

The prime minister of Slovakia has highlighted the importance of coordination between nations in assisting Ukraine ahead of a meeting with Boris Johnson. Eduard Heger said that, alongside coordination, the West can also help with the humanitarian aid being provided to Ukraine, a point he plans to discuss with Mr Johnson on Tuesday.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Reuters

Russia calls on EU, NATO to stop arms supplies to Ukraine

March 5 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry called on European Union and NATO countries on Saturday to "stop pumping weapons" to Ukraine, the Russian RIA news agency said. It said Moscow was particularly worried that portable anti-aerial Stinger missiles could end up in the hands of terrorists, posing a threat to airlines.
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden urges Russia to cease military attack on Zaporizhzhia power plant and calls in nuclear safety advisors

US president Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky after the Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Friday and urged Russia to cease its military activities, the White House said.Mr Zelensky has accused Moscow of resorting to “nuclear terror” and wanting to “repeat” the Chernobyl disaster after he said Russian forces shot at a nuclear power plant.The two leaders urged Russia to cease hostilities and “allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.”Mr Zelensky, in a video message after the attack, has accused Moscow of resorting to “nuclear terror” and wanting to “repeat” the Chernobyl...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
