My favorite type of fantasy league involves at least 14 teams with deep rosters. Ideally, a solid 16-team daily league, with six available bench spots fit my preference. In this format, including IL and NA spots (not active – usually saved for prospects), there is an upwards of 500 players or more rostered at any given time. Therefore, to me, a sleeper is someone more like Anthony Alford (OF – PIT) at 587, because at 300, we’re barely scratching the surface! Okay, maybe not barely, but we are just getting beyond the middle rounds and entering into the nitty-gritty.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO