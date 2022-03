• Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $196.62 million. • Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $49.58 million. • Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO