Manistee County students celebrate 100th day of class

Trinity Lutheran School's kindergarten, first and second grade students pose for a photo on the 100th day of school on Feb. 24. (Courtesty photo/Tina Fisk)

MANISTEE — Schools throughout the nation have been hitting the 100-day milestone, and students at Trinity Lutheran School and Manistee Catholic Central celebrated the occasion in style.

"It was so exciting to get to the 100th day milestone with all of the recent starts and stops of snow and ice days off school," said Tina Fisk, Trinity principal, in an email.

Trinity's 100th day of school was on Feb. 24. Fisk said festivities were scaled back a bit because students were making up for time lost through snow days, but there were still plenty of activities to make the day memorable.

"Every school morning we have a meeting in which we cover several math skills — we also keep track of how many days we've had since the first day of school. Last Thursday, we counted to 100 first by one, then by 10 and then by five," Fisk said. "We did 100 gross motor activities in groups of 10, such as hops, claps and jumping jacks. Then later we walked 100 steps around the school. For our arts and crafts project we made fun 100-day glasses."

At MCC, Shelly Connell's kindergarten class celebrated its 100th day of school on Valentine's Day. Students made T-shirts, used snacks to count to 100 by 10 and made bird feeders with 100 bird seeds for the birds outside of their classroom windows.