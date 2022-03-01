Encampment fire breaks out under Oakland freeway overpass

Oakland firefighters responded to a fire at an encampment early March 1, 2022. (Oakland Fire Department)

Oakland firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at an encampment at Wood Street and West Grant Avenue under the Interstate Highway 880 overpass at early Tuesday, officials said.

Battalion Chief Frank Tijiboy told SFGATE that an RV, a full-size van and a few cars burned in the flames. A woman and her dog got out safely, Tijiboy said. There were no injuries.

Tijiboy said his crew faced three challenges in the fire: "We had the fact that there aren't any hydrants inside the encampment. When crews got inside the encampment, there was a chain link fence around the vehicles. We had to cut the chain. Also, we had propane tanks going off at the same time."

The fire started at about 4:30 a.m. and Tijiboy said it was out by 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.