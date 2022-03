Women end up working for free for almost two months a year in comparison to the average man, damning new research has found.The study, carried out by the Trade Union Congress and shared exclusively with The Independent, discovered the gender pay gap for all workers is 15.4 per cent. Researchers warned this pay disparity results in women being forced to wait 56 days before they begin to earn money – with the union labelling this Friday “Women’s Pay Day”.Gender pay gaps were found to be even starker in certain areas of the UK, resulting in women having to work for...

SOCIETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO