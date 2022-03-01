ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are five charities you can donate to in order to help support Ukraine

By Shepard Price
 6 days ago
Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen of the 92nd mechanized brigade use tanks, self-propelled guns and other armored vehicles to conduct live-fire exercises near the town of Chuguev, in Kharkiv region. (Photo by Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images) (SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

According to reporting from the New York Times , a large convoy of Russian forces is nearing Ukraine's capitol of Kyiv as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues on Tuesday. The convoy includes about 40 miles worth of Russian forces. In addition, the Washington Post reported that there was an explosion in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Monday that injured at least 11 people.

The rapid invasion by the Russians has threatened to leave millions of Ukrainians displaced, fleeing the country over its western borders and triggering a potential large-scale humanitarian crisis, Charity Navigator , which assesses charitable organizations in the United States for validity, wrote.

In order to support Ukrainians during the invasion, Charity Navigator released a list of highly-rated nonprofits engaged in relief and recovery efforts in Ukraine and the surrounding region. The 3- and 4-star rated charities by Charity Navigator included in the list earned their ratings "by being financially efficient and transparent in their operations," the nonprofit said.

Here are five of the charities listed by Charity Navigator.

1. Project HOPE

Project HOPE, a global health and humanitarian relief organization, aims to place power in the hands of health care workers to save lives around the world. Project HOPE hopes to expertly implement and teach innovative lifesaving solutions in times of need and into the future to health care workers.

Project HOPE responds to disasters and health crises, and stays in communities after disasters to find solutions to epidemics and any other neglected health needs, the organization said.

2. UNICEF USA

The United Nations Children's Fund works in more than 190 countries and territories, aiming to put children first, UNICEF wrote. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization by providing health care and immunizations, clean water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more, the nonprofit wrote.

UNICEF USA supports UNICEF's work through fundraising, advocacy and education in the United States.

3. International Medical Corps

Established in 1984 by volunteer doctors and nurses, International Medical Corps is a global humanitarian organization dedicated to "saving lives and relieving suffering through health care training and relief and development programs," the organization wrote. The organization seeks to improve the quality of life through health interventions and related activities to build local capacity in underserved communities worldwide.

The organization also seeks to rehabilitate devastated health care systems and help bring them back to self-reliance.

4. Save the Children

Save the Children works to give children "a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm," the organization wrote. "When crisis strikes, and children are most vulnerable, we are always among the first to respond and the last to leave."

The organization said it is gravely concerned for children in Ukraine, Afghanistan and around the world who might be caught in the middle of armed conflict and who have been forced to flee their homes and been exposed to injury, hunger and sub-zero temperatures. The organization said it is on the ground around the world.

5. Direct Relief

Direct Relief is a humanitarian organization with the mission to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies and its assistance programs, which focus on emergency preparedness and disaster response and the prevention and treatment of disease are tailored to the particular circumstances and needs of the world's most at-risk populations, the organization wrote.

The organization was founded by war refugee William Zimdin in 1948 and has been mobilizing aid to Ukraine, including both medical and emergency aid.

#Ukraine#Epidemics#Unicef#Chuguev#Getty Images#The New York Times#The Washington Post#Russians#Ukrainians#Charity Navigator#Project Hope#Unicef Usa
