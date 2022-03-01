ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent-shaped crater in Northeast China breaks record as largest impact crater that formed in last 100,000 years

By report
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in China and one in Austria has confirmed that a circular mountain ridge in China's Heilongjiang Province is a crater made by an asteroid strike. In their paper published in the journal Meteoritics & Planetary Science, the group describes their study of the...

phys.org

Comments / 0

