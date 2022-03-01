ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hedge fund loses ruling in Lee Enterprises takeover fight

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A judge has cleared the way for newspaper publisher Lee Enterprises to use a voting system that will ensure two longtime directors are reelected at its upcoming annual meeting despite the objections of a hedge fund that is trying to buy the company. The...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

WFXT Channel 25 acquired by hedge fund Standard General

Boston’s WFXT Channel 25 television station will soon be owned by a hedge fund, as part of a deal announced Tuesday between Cox Media Group and New York-based Standard General L.P. “We are delighted to be acquiring WFXT/Boston, which will serve as a foundation for our new station group...
BOSTON, MA
Seekingalpha.com

Cryptocurrency hedge funds struggle most among peers in January - Bloomberg

With bitcoin (BTC-USD) trading about 50% below its mid-November record high, cryptocurrency-focused hedge funds underperformed the most among peers in January, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Amid expectations for tighter monetary policy this year, digital-asset hedge funds lost 14.2% on average in January - the only subset to post double-digit losses, according...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
New York State
Boston Globe

WFXT sold to hedge fund

Boston’s WFXT Channel 25 television station will soon be owned by a hedge fund, as part of a deal announced Tuesday between Cox Media Group and New York-based Standard General L.P. Cox Media Group, which purchased Dedham-based WFXT from Fox in 2014, is selling the station as part of a larger transaction. CMG will acquire Standard General-owned ABC6, which serves New Bedford and Providence, as well as stations in Missouri, Nebraska, and Kentucky. The companies say the deal will likely close in the second half of 2022. In a separate deal valued at $5.4 billion, Standard General said it would be taking television station owner and former Gannett broadcast arm TEGNA private. CMG will then acquire five of TEGNA’s Texas stations in Austin, Dallas, and Houston. WFXT is not the only local media outlet to be acquired by a hedge fund. In 2018, New York-based Alden Global Capital purchased the Boston Herald, ending 24 years of local ownership. — ANNIE PROBERT.
BOSTON, MA
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Seed company receives $5M investment from NYC hedge fund

S&W Seed Co. (Nasdaq: SANW) has received a $5 million investment from MFP Partners LP, a hedge fund based in New York City. The proceeds come from the sale of 1,695 shares of Series B stock and 559,350 warrant shares that can be exercised in six months and will expire in five years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Forbes

Investors Vote With Their Money In Favor Of Private Capital Hybrid Hedge Funds

It's no secret that investors have been disappointed with hedge fund performance in recent years. As a group, hedge funds again underperformed the major stock market indices during the fourth quarter, although, as with anything else, there are outliers that posted tremendous fourth-quarter performances. However, when we look at investor...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lee Enterprises#Hedge Fund#Newspapers#Ap#Alden Global Capital#Buffalo News#Lincoln Journal Star#Berkshire Hathaway
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Hedge funds shorting stocks face more disclosure rules from SEC

Hedge funds and other large investors would have to disclose significantly more information about the stocks they short under a new plan from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional money managers would have to submit monthly filings with details on large equity short positions, according to a proposal released by...
MARKETS
WTOP

Boom in luxury retail despite decrease in downtown DC foot traffic

More than two years after the pandemic turned downtown D.C. into a ghost town, businesses who rely on foot traffic are still feeling the effects — except those in the business of luxury. Ted Rossman, senior analyst at Bankrate, said that it’s “good times right now for luxury retailers.”...
WASHINGTON, DC
KCRG.com

Judge blocks hedge fund from buying Iowa-based newspaper group

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge’s ruling should block a hedge fund notorious for gutting local newspapers from buying an Iowa-based newspaper group. The ruling ensures Lee Enterprises will re-elect two longtime members of its board, blocking members from hedge fund Alden Global Capital. Lee rejected Alden Global’s efforts to buy its newspapers in December.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
New Jersey Globe

Press of Atlantic City might get saved from hedge fund takeover

A national newspaper chain that owns The Press of Atlantic City, seems to have repelled a hostile takeover bid by hedge fund Alden Capital. Two longtime Lee Enterprises board members appear to have the votes to win re-election after two leading proxy advisory firms recommended support for them. Alden was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WTOP

DC area residents are seeking out these jobs

Many people are looking for a new career path, and WTOP has learned more about the direction D.C. region residents want to go in. Google took a closer look at searches that started with “how to become a …” and broke the results down by area. It...
POLITICS
rigzone.com

North America Drops Rigs

North America’s rig count dropped by seven week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on March 4. The region’s rig count now stands at 867, comprising 650 rigs from the U.S. and 217 rigs from Canada, the count highlighted. While the U.S. rig count stayed flat week on week, the Canada rig count dropped by seven during the same timeframe, according to Baker Hughes.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy