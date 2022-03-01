BRCC hosting apprenticeship open house for business, automotive, manufacturing jobs

Those interested in beginning a career in business & banking, automotive, or manufacturing will get the chance to learn more and even apply at Blue Ridge Community College’s Apprenticeship Open House on Saturday, March 5.

Apprenticeship Blue Ridge, the College’s apprenticeship program, gives anyone - student or adult - a chance to get paid full-time while attending class one day per week, and working on-the-job the other four days, according to a news release from BRCC.

“Our apprenticeship candidates ‘earn while they learn’ and are paid free college tuition,” said Blue Ridge Apprenticeship Coordinator Kelli Stewart. “They’ll also finish with a credential in their field, which is a huge leg up on the competition when it’s time to look for a job.”

At the moment, Apprenticeship Blue Ridge offers four tracks for apprenticeships, which include the Made in Henderson County (MIHC), manufacturing, automotive, business and banking, and electrical.

Apprenticeship Open House gives attendees the chance to meet with representatives from many of the participating businesses. All fields will be represented except for electrical, since that program started in February.

There are currently 22 participating businesses in the program. In the automotive program, businesses include: Anderson Automotive Group; Boyd Chevrolet; EGolf Motors; Fields Land Rover Jaguar Asheville; Harry’s on the Hill; Hunter Automotive Group; Parks Ford Hendersonville; and Prestige Subaru.

In the business and banking program, businesses include: Anderson Automotive Group; Champion Credit Union; Elkamet, Inc.; First Bank; First Citizens Bank; Hunter Automotive Group; Mountain Credit Union; Self-Help Credit Union; and Summit Marketing Group.

And in the MIHC Manufacturing program, businesses include: Elkamet Inc.; GF Linamar LLC; Jabil Inc.; Kimberly-Clark Corporation; Kyocera Corporation; Meritor Inc.; Norafin Americas Inc.; and Westrock.

The deadline to apply for an apprenticeship is Friday, April 22, but Stewart encourages anyone interested to stop by the Apprenticeship Open House to chat with the variety of representatives and see what fits best.

The Apprenticeship Open House takes place from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on March 5 at the College’s Henderson County Campus. Directional signage for each apprenticeship will be present.

To learn more about Apprenticeship Blue Ridge and apply, go to www.blueridge.edu/apprenticeships.