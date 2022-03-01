ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Burlington City Council names David Cheek, interim city manager

By Destiniee Jaram, Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQ1Kl_0eSPAmN600

Burlington City Council announced its' new interim city manager, David Cheek, during a recent meeting.

“I was honored when I was asked to serve as the interim city manager," Cheek said in a press release.

Cheek accepted the role as interim city manager until Burlington can find a permanent replacement for the former city manager of six years, Hardin Watkins.

Watkins recently retired in February.

Cheek has over 30 years of experience in governmental service, most recently serving as the city manager for Mebane.

“Cheek has served the citizens of Alamance County in many capacities in his career," Burlington Mayor Jim Butler said, "this makes him the perfect candidate to step in and serve as Interim- City Manager for the City of Burlington.”

Cheek has also served as a finance officer and county manager with Alamance County.

“We are excited he is taking on this role to support our city," Butler said, "We are looking forward to expertise he can bring the organization as we hold our search for the next city manager of Burlington.”

Destiniee Jaram is a community reporter for Burlington's The Times-News. She is always looking for tips relevant to the Alamance County community. Contact Destiniee at DJaram@gannett.com, follow her on Twitter @DestinieeJaram, or leave her a message at 336-626-6106.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Gas prices spike as support for Russian oil ban grows

Gas prices have spiked to over $4 a gallon as energy markets are rocked by Russia’s war in Ukraine, something that may be aggravated further if Congress adopts bipartisan calls to ban Russian oil. On Monday, the fuel pricing analysis platform GasBuddy reported that the national average reached a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alamance County, NC
Government
County
Alamance County, NC
City
Mebane, NC
City
Burlington, NC
Burlington, NC
Government
The Hill

Netflix latest tech company to halt services in Russia

Netflix suspended its service in Russia on Sunday, becoming the latest tech company to halt or restrict its offerings in Russia amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a Netflix spokesperson said. TikTok announced earlier in the...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Court rejects GOP redistricting plans in NC, Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a victory for Democrats, the Supreme Court has turned away efforts from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania to block state court-ordered congressional districting plans. In separate orders late Monday, the justices are allowing maps selected by each state’s Supreme Court to be in effect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Burlington City Council#The Times News
The Associated Press

Russia-Ukraine War: What to know about the war in Ukraine

Minor progress has been made on establishing safe corridors to allow civilians to escape the fighting. A top Ukranian official says both sides agreed to a 12-hour-long cease-fire Tuesday for the evacuation of civilians from a key eastern city. Meanwhile, Russian aircraft continued to bomb cities in eastern and central...
POLITICS
Times-News

Times-News

390
Followers
257
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, NC from The Times-News.

 http://thetimesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy