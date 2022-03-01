Burlington City Council names David Cheek, interim city manager

Burlington City Council announced its' new interim city manager, David Cheek, during a recent meeting.

“I was honored when I was asked to serve as the interim city manager," Cheek said in a press release.

Cheek accepted the role as interim city manager until Burlington can find a permanent replacement for the former city manager of six years, Hardin Watkins.

Watkins recently retired in February.

Cheek has over 30 years of experience in governmental service, most recently serving as the city manager for Mebane.

“Cheek has served the citizens of Alamance County in many capacities in his career," Burlington Mayor Jim Butler said, "this makes him the perfect candidate to step in and serve as Interim- City Manager for the City of Burlington.”

Cheek has also served as a finance officer and county manager with Alamance County.

“We are excited he is taking on this role to support our city," Butler said, "We are looking forward to expertise he can bring the organization as we hold our search for the next city manager of Burlington.”

Destiniee Jaram is a community reporter for Burlington's The Times-News. She is always looking for tips relevant to the Alamance County community. Contact Destiniee at DJaram@gannett.com, follow her on Twitter @DestinieeJaram, or leave her a message at 336-626-6106.