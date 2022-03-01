Washington trustees OK lighting update at fire station

Recognition was given to the Hatherill Family in memory of Jim Hatherill for 35 years of service to the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Department reports

Park – No report.

Zoning – One permit and several inquiries.

Fire – Department reported 25 runs so far in February, with 84 runs for the year. Runs included 16 medical, three motor-vehicle crashes, one smoke investigation, one tree down, one carbon monoxide call, one lift assist, one water removal and one deceased resident. Truck 5 was taken in to Haynam's for emergency repairs. Trustees approved a motion to replace all light bulbs in fire station for $870 from Green Light Depot. Vasu will be putting up a new antenna when weather is sutable.

Road – Snow and ice control, installed cutting edge on 1-ton plow, received 75 tons of road salt, total salt purchased for the year is 316.68 tons. Ordered another 50 tons, and will raise next two years' estimates for salt to 450 tons per year. Bud will request county to do a study on Bowmanto, and put up a no-truck sign. Replaced stop sign on Fox, weight limit sign on Herbster is gone again.

Other action

• Trustees paid bills totaling $12,031.63.

• Trustees approved a motion to pay McNeil and Company $1,769 for accident and health insurance for Fire Department.

UPCOMING – Trustees next will meet March 7 at Township Hall.