Debt Consolidation Can Reduce Inflation Stress For Texans

Alexander Hamilton became the first secretary of the Treasury shortly after the federal government was established under the Constitution in 1789. The first Congress enacted tariffs as the major source of revenue, which made sinking funds a viable commitment option. Hamilton proposed sinking funds in two reports on funding the U.S. debt, in 1790 and again in 1795 shortly before he resigned as secretary of the Treasury. In his 1790 report, Hamilton proposed a sinking fund to retire the public debt by issuing 6% bonds to replace older bonds issued by the states and the federal government. The sinking fund would be financed from post office revenues, and Congress would be authorized to borrow funds to finance debt reduction. Congress modified Mr. Hamilton’s proposal, substituting surplus revenues from duties on imports and tonnage for post office revenues. However, very little surplus revenue was available at that time, so very little debt redemption occurred in those early years.

