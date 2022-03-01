ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

14-year-old boy missing in Ross County

By Maeve Walsh
 6 days ago

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Gabe Arledge, who is 5-foot-10 and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, reportedly ran away from his home on County Road 550 Sunday, according to a Tuesday news release from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that Arledge, who has a warrant charging him with being unruly, could be in the Pleasant Valley area.

The 14-year-old was last seen wearing blue jeans, a lime green Nike hoodie and white shoes. Arledge may also have a gray and green mountain bike, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office encouraged anyone with information to contact 740-773-1185.

