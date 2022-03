GCI prepaid cellular customers have lost access to 911 along large portions of the Alaska rural highway system. This is the text from GCI “GCI Mobile Service Reminder: After 2/21/22, GCI FastPhone prepaid customers will no longer be able to send texts or make calls, including emergency calls, from the “Talk & Text Only” coverage areas, which are indicated in yellow on our coverage map. There are no changes to coverage in 5G, LTE, and Other Data Talk & Text service areas. View coverage at https://www.gci.com/mobile/coverage-map.”

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO