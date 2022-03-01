ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

This Explosive Coffee Shop Is Growing Faster Than Starbucks and Dunkin

By Rich Duprey
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago

There is good reason to expect coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) will post some caffeinated results when it reports earnings on Tuesday. Even though Starbucks ' (NASDAQ: SBUX) earnings report was disappointing, suggesting there could be clouds on the horizon for the upstart coffee shop, it also means Dutch Bros has a good chance of surprising the market.

We already know the fast-growing chain is finishing its year on strong footing as it released preliminary results in January showing a better than 10% gain in comparable sales for the year, but the details of overall sales growth and earnings increases may be the real eye-openers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0id7W3_0eSP9WC600

Image source: Getty Images.

Driving customer traffic

In a recent analysis of customer foot traffic to Dutch Bros, Starbucks, and Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN) , Placer.ai found it was Dutch Bros that showed the most impressive growth compared to pre-pandemic periods.

While a good part of the gains Dutch Bros is realizing come from its accelerated expansion, both into new markets as well as opening more stores in existing ones, its drive-thru model also sets it apart and was an especially pertinent method of delivering service during the worst parts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DxWzi_0eSP9WC600

Chart by Placer.ai.

Placer.ai analyzes the geolocation of mobile phones to gather data about consumer retail visits and found customer traffic exploded over the past two years as Dutch Bros expanded from 240 locations to over 500 . The data analytics company also discovered Starbucks and Dunkin customers were visiting Dutch Bros in greater numbers.

Placer.ai said that while the cross-competitor visits didn't hurt the two coffee giants as their own visits grew over time, "the rise of the new-ish kid on the block has the potential to alter the balance of power between the major coffee giants."

There is room in the market for at least three major coffee chains . With Dutch Bros intent on growing to 4,000 locations across the country, it's the coffee shop to watch.

In expansion mode

Dutch Bros currently has 538 drive-thru coffee shops in 12 western and southwestern states, making it the third-largest coffee chain behind Starbucks and Dunkin. It opened 98 stores in 2021 -- six more than it had originally guided for -- and it entered three new states.

Because of the success it is enjoying with its new locations, which it says are performing above average, Dutch Bros now expects to open 125 shops in 2022, up from its prior guidance of 112 new locations.

The coffee joint also didn't experience the same sort of staffing problems that plagued Starbucks and most of the rest of retail. Dutch Bros attributes that to its company culture and operating model, and that could give it a competitive edge.

Dutch Bros switched from a franchise model to a company-owned store model several years ago, and though existing franchisees will still be able to open more locations, virtually all of the ones the coffee shop opens in the future will be company stores.

Although there are arguments in favor of the franchise model, such as allowing for faster growth and keeping expenses lower, the company-owned model ensures there are no deviations from the branding in a quickly evolving market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RK8FR_0eSP9WC600

Image source: Dutch Bros.

Ready for some stimulating growth

Dutch Bros went public last September at an offer price of $23 a share and quickly shot to over $81 a share. It closed last Friday at $47.25 a share, a nice double, but it's off 41% from those highs and is down 7% year to date.

With a strong response to its existing stores, greater performance from newly opened ones, and massive traffic increases that are leading to accelerated same-store sales gains -- it has 15 consecutive years of comps growth -- investors in this coffee stock might just get served a piping hot cup of outstanding earnings surprises when Dutch Bros reports fourth-quarter results.

10 stocks we like better than Dutch Bros Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dutch Bros Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Rich Duprey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short April 2022 $100 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shops#Cup Of Coffee#Food Drink#Dutch Bros Lrb Nyse#Sbux#Getty Images#Dunkin Brands#Dnkn
TheStreet

Dunkin' Puts More Starbucks Favorites On Its Menu; Courts Millennials

Spring is (almost) in the air and many a brand has been trying to tap into our desire for warmer weather with tailored menus. After Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report unveiled a spring menu full of items like the Pistachio Latte and the Earth Cake Pop, Dunkin' followed suit with a warm-weather menu of its own.
RESTAURANTS
94.1 KRNA

A Popular Corridor Coffee Shop is Closing Its Doors

The city of Hiawatha will have one less coffee shop next month. According to a new Facebook post, Karma Coffee Café at 1725 Boyson Road will close its doors in mid-March. Karma Coffee Café first opened for business in 2017 after owner Diane realized that there weren't any convenient local coffee stops on her route to work. Ever since then, the business has been serving up delicious beverages, as well as breakfast items, sandwiches, pastries, soups, and salads.
HIAWATHA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Northwestern

Best Coffee Shop: Coffee Lab & Roasters

Whether you’re looking for a caffeinated pick-me-up to sustain you through long study sessions or a sweet snack to brighten your day, Coffee Lab & Roasters is there to help. Located on Noyes Street, Coffee Lab is the perfect stop for when you’re on North Campus and don’t want to make the trek downtown. Its top-tier quality and convenience has kept caffeine addicts coming back year after year — this is its fourth Best of Evanston win.
EVANSTON, IL
Mashed

Dunkin' Just Brought Back Its Iced Coffee-Flavored Jelly Beans

Easter is fast approaching, and that can only mean one thing: the arrival of delectable Easter candy on store shelves nationwide. Chocolate bunnies, Peeps, Cadbury eggs, and more traditional Easter sweets are hitting retailers in anticipation of the upcoming holiday, and this year, Dunkin' is collaborating with the Philadelphia-based confectionery company Frankford Candy to add one more special seasonal treat to your Easter basket.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why TikTok Is Comparing Dunkin's New Bakery Item To Starbucks

The day has finally come to flip the calendars from February to March — a task that, while somewhat trivial, also serves as a reminder that winter is in its final days for many across the U.S. Per Farmer's Almanac, March 20 marks the official start to the 2022 spring season which, in reality, is less than three weeks away. However, we all know that the time between now and then can sometimes feel like much longer. Fortunately, several restaurant chains have already rolled out new seasonal menus to help get us in a refreshed state of mind as we push through these last few days of winter.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
New Country 99.1

Another Starbucks Closes Shop In Fort Collins

Getting your coffee fix in the Choice City isn't entirely a challenge, but as of today, there's one less coffee shop to choose from. As per reports via the Coloradoan, the Fort Collins Starbucks located at 250 E. Harmony Road, which sits just west of John F. Kennedy Parkway, officially closed its doors as of the end of the day on Monday, March 1.
FORT COLLINS, CO
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
167K+
Followers
82K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy