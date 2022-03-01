ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruth Langsford looks stylish in a long sleeve cashmere jumper

By Bethan Rose Jenkins
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuth Langsford shared her latest outfit on her Instagram account ahead of appearing on Loose Women yesterday (28 February). The ITV presenter looked chic in a bold blue cashmere jumper, smart trousers and heels. The long sleeve top features a flattering V-neckline and is the ideal piece for transitional...

