Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you've ever seen the words keratin, bond-building, or repairing stamped on your hair care labels, guess what? You probably have a protein treatment on your hands! These products are beloved for fortifying hair at the structural level, as the protein-infused ingredients can shimmy their way into the hair bonds and repair them from the inside-out (hello, salon-quality strands), but it's crucial you use them correctly. Overdo it on the protein, and you may wind up with hair that's even more brittle and strawlike (don't worry; we'll explain).

HAIR CARE ・ 14 DAYS AGO