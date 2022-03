Who doesn’t like Fish & Chips, we all love it. Of course you can get them from your favorite places, but what if you could have all the flavor and make it at home! Sounds good? The British are famous for their Fish & Chips. I tried so many times when I went to England. Today, I’m making my easy and tasty fish & chips. I’m sharing my fish recipe and will soon share my chips recipe with you. When you buy the fish you can use either fresh haddock, white fish, cod or pollock. Whatever is your preference. I’m using water to make the batter but you may use beer or carbonated water if you want. This is one of the easiest recipes you can make at home. I know you’re definitely going to enjoy this tasty recipe.

14 DAYS AGO