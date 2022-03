SAN ANTONIO — Gas prices across the country were already high but the tensions between Ukraine and Russia have caused the prices of barrels of oil to surge even more. The American Automobile Association says the national average for March 4 is $3.84, and Texas is at $3.49 which is $1 more than it was a year ago, $0.41 than a month ago and more than $0.20 than a week ago.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO