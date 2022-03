WWE Chairman Vince McMahon appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, his first sit-down interview in nearly 10 years. Here is what he had to say. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon rarely does sit-down interviews, with his last being a guest on “The Stone Cold Podcast” with Steve Austin in 2014. It came as a shock to many when it was announced on the Feb. 25 edition of SmackDown that McMahon would be appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Thursday, March 3, and that he would be speaking to the sports media star in-person.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO