ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Glossier’s new After Baume cream is a skincare saviour for retinol users

By Eleanor Magill
goodhousekeeping.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince it burst onto the scene nearly 10 years ago, Glossier has made a name for itself as a fuss-free, science-backed and affordable skincare brand. As a result, it has garnered a steadfast fanbase, with us included. So we were on tenterhooks for the brand’s first release of 2022: the After...

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

How to Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 15 Best Products and Tips, According to Experts

I gotta say: My favorite part about cutting my hair off every few years is the panic-Googling that inevitably occurs a few days later. You know, that moment when you're desperately searching "how to make your hair grow faster," because you suddenly miss your longer, fuller-looking hair (yay for regret and anxiety!). And if you’ve ever gotten spur-of-the-moment bangs, or decided to finally try a short bob or a lob haircut, you’ve probably found yourself in a similar Google spiral, searching for ways to grow your hair out immediately.
HAIR CARE
Cosmopolitan

How to get rid of under-eye bags (once and for all)

If under-eye bags leave you looking like you’ve been out-out on the prosecco (when you were actually in bed by nine), you might want to read this…. Not-so-fun fact: The skin under your eyes is ten times thinner than any other skin on your body, which makes it more prone to swelling (caused by gathering excess fluids), and discolouration (the network of blood vessels visible through transparent skin). This is why the area is prone to puffiness and dark circles, aka eye bags.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

3 Foods To Eat For Aging Hair And Nails, According to A Dermatologist

Our keratin protein levels can drop as we age, making our hair weaker, thinner and less elastic. Keratin also makes up our nails, and a deficiency of this protein will often result in hair loss, sagging skin and nail breakage. In order to combat this, it’s vital to have a balanced diet filled with foods high in biotin (vitamin B7) and protein.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Can Short Haircuts Make You Look Older? We Asked A Celebrity Hairstylist

While you certainly don’t have to cut your hair short as you age, having less hair to style and color is undeniably convenient. One common misconception about short hair on aging beauties is that it makes you look older. Drawing attention to your beautiful features with a shorter cut is actually a tried and true trick to make you look younger!
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glossier
Refinery29

Sorry To Break It To You, But These Skincare Products Are A Scam

The skincare industry has a knack of convincing us to buy things we don't necessarily need. Influencer reviews, cleverly positioned before-and-after pictures and even beauty expert backing are all very persuasive. Before you know it, you have a bathroom cabinet brimming with products you might never use or, worse still, products that don't really do anything.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The Least-Flattering Haircut For Women Over 40

It’s not unreasonable to hope that when you’re getting a new haircut, it’s one that flatters your features and helps you to look your best while giving your confidence a well-deserved boost. Getting a great haircut can not only function as a form of self-expression, but it can also work to hide signs of aging and allow you to feel great as you grow older.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skincare#Retinol#Saviour#Sensitive Skin#Oily Skin#Babassu
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Rihanna Channels Cleopatra With Headpiece & Baby Bump On Display In Crop Top

Rihanna channeled Cleopatra when she rocked a tiny crop top, putting her baby bump on display, at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show. Rihanna, 34, looked absolutely fabulous when she attended the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, with beau, A$AP Rocky. The pregnant singer channeled Cleopatra when she wore a metallic chain metal headpiece that covered her entire head and put her gorgeous face on display. Aside from her headwear, Rihanna put her bare baby bump on display in a stylish, daring crop top.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Worst Shampoo Ingredient For Color Treated Hair, According To Experts

Using hair dye is one of the most fun ways to experiment with your personal style or hide graying in your locks if you wish to. While there are many products out there that can promote your radiant, shiny and healthy-looking color of choice, there is one particular shampoo ingredient that could alter it negatively if you aren’t careful.
HAIR CARE
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
shefinds

The Classic Eye Makeup Trick That Gives You An Instant Face Lift

Makeup is one of the best tools to utilize for enhancing your appearance and highlighting your best features without making any permanent changes to your face. Mastering the application techniques that most effectively flatter your look is essential for nailing your makeup day after day and getting a well-deserved boost of confidence that comes from feeling good in your skin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her...
HAIR CARE
Hypebae

Fans React to Zendaya's Wax Figure, Saying It Looks Like Kylie Jenner

Arguably one of the most beautiful women in the world, Zendaya’s natural good looks are hard to replicate and some are saying Madame Tussauds London has missed the mark. The well-known wax museum unveiled its latest figure of the Euphoria actor, modeled after her 2016 red carpet appearance at the Humane Society of the United States’ “To The Rescue Gala,” where she wore a bright fuchsia suit.
CELEBRITIES
mycolumbuspower.com

Adidas x Ivy Park Teases New Valentine’s Day Inspired Collection ‘Bey Mine’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Beauties, get your coins together because the next adidas x IVY PARK drop is coming… fast! Today, the clothing brand took to its Instagram channel to tease the latest collection, this time including all-red pieces inspired by Valentine’s Day. The new “Bey Mine” collection is set to release on February 9, just in time for the lovable holiday, and features red athletic apparel, spandex clothing, accessories, outdoor wear and so much more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

3 Flirty, Short Hairstyles For Women Over 40

We’ve all seen a hairstyle on a celebrity or on social media that we want to try out but are worried about the amount of maintenance that it will require. While celebrities have an expansive budget and team on call to keep their hair looking flawless, you may not have the amount of time or money required to get the exact look you’re wanting. Short hairstyles are fun, flirty, and light, which is enticing, especially with spring and summer right around the corner. But what are the best ones that keep time and money in mind, specifically for women over 40? We asked Jennifer Mendoza, founder of Flourish Hair & Beauty in Chicago, IL, what short hairstyles she recommends, and what exactly you should expect if you decide to make the big chop.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

5 Low-Sugar Foods Doctors Say You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight

There are so many fad diets, supplements and weight loss shakes on the market that promise weight loss results fast, but the only thing that truly causes weight loss is creating a calorie deficit with your diet (ie. taking in fewer calories than you put out). Eating low-calorie, low-sugar foods will allow you to munch frequently, while never losing weight. It is that simple, doctors say.
DIETS
99.5 WKDQ

The Best Things to Eat If You’re Hungry Before Bed According To Nutritionists

Everyone loves a good late-night snack...even though you know you probably shouldn't be indulging in food right before bed. I know that I am not the only person who has a problem seemingly every night where you begin to feel hungry right before bedtime. Even worse than that is when you wake up in the middle of the night because you're hungry. At that point, you have a very important decision to make. Do you get up from your warm, cozy bed and walk into the kitchen to get a bite to eat, or do you just tough it out and try to get some rest? Nine times out of ten, I am guilty of getting up and making something to eat really fast. However, we all know that snacking before bed isn't really the best idea because it has been said to lead to weight gain and affect your sleep.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy