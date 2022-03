The 1897 Beekman House Bed and Breakfast (Dundee, New York) will host its inaugural Winery Pairing Dinner on April 2, 2022. Featuring the wines of Hermann J. Wiemer Vineyard and food from Chef Jason Potter of Potters’ Chef Table of Sea Cliff, New York, the event will seat at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Seats at the dinner are $175.00 per person plus tax, with gratuity included. Reservations are available by telephone only at (315)412-2697. Proof of COVID vaccination will be required. Rooms at 1897 Beekman House for the night of the dinner are available on a first-come, first-served basis, also by telephone only.

