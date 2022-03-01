ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Way, WA

Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Federal Way

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ICeRE_0eSP7Xij00
Federal Way Police, file photo A 58-year-old man was killed in the crash. The driver has not been found.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way police officers are looking for a driver who fatally hit a man and then left the scene.

Police were called to the 900 block of South 348th Street just after midnight Tuesday for a report of a vehicle that had hit a pedestrian.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive 58-year-old with significant injuries that were consistent with having been hit by a vehicle, according to Federal Way Police Commander Kurt Schwan.

The man was given medical aid by officers until medics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that hit the man was found abandoned and crashed into a nearby business.

Members of the department’s Major Accident Investigation Team will investigate.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.

More news from KIRO 7

>

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Driver, pedestrian injured after rollover crash in Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — A driver and pedestrian were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Monroe Saturday. Monroe Police officers responded to the 300 block of South Lewis Street shortly before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of the collision. When police arrived at the scene, they found a seriously injured...
MONROE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Federal Way, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Federal Way, WA
Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gig Harbor police seeking robbery suspects

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Gig Harbor business. The two suspects reportedly stole approximately $5,000 in merchandise from the retailer. Gig Harbor police say they have probable cause to arrest the suspects. Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities is asked...
GIG HARBOR, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Way Police#Kiro 7#Investigate Kiro7 Com
KIRO 7 Seattle

Islamic community center in Burien damaged in hit-and-run

BURIEN, Wash. — An Islamic community center in Burien was damaged in a hit-and-run incident Monday morning, according to the Washington chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. A silver car reportedly rammed into the prayer space inside the Muslim American Youth Foundation’s community center around 9:15 a.m.
BURIEN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
87K+
Followers
96K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy