Man killed by hit-and-run driver in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Federal Way police officers are looking for a driver who fatally hit a man and then left the scene.

Police were called to the 900 block of South 348th Street just after midnight Tuesday for a report of a vehicle that had hit a pedestrian.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive 58-year-old with significant injuries that were consistent with having been hit by a vehicle, according to Federal Way Police Commander Kurt Schwan.

The man was given medical aid by officers until medics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that hit the man was found abandoned and crashed into a nearby business.

Members of the department’s Major Accident Investigation Team will investigate.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Federal Way Police Department at 253-835-2121.

