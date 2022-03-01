ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Predators' Matt Tennyson: Sent to AHL

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Tennyson was demoted to AHL Milwaukee on Tuesday....

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Islanders' Otto Koivula: Recalled from AHL

Koivula was elevated from AHL Bridgeport on Saturday. Koivula has generated 36 points over 43 appearances for AHL Bridgeport in 2021-22. The 23-year-old's last NHL point was an assist in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Nov. 24.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Parker Wotherspoon: Returns to AHL

Wotherspoon was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Saturday, per CapFriendly. Wotherspoon was brought under emergency conditions but served as a healthy scratch for Saturday's matinee versus the Blues. If the Islanders are still short on defensemen ahead of Monday's game versus the Avalanche, he'll likely be in the mix to be called up again.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Stuart Skinner: Elevated from AHL

Skinner was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Sunday, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN.ca. Skinner has posted an 11-2-4 record with a 2.24 GAA and .919 save percentage over 18 AHL Bakersfield games this season. The 23-year-old's most recent NHL appearance was a 3-0 shutout win over San Jose on Feb. 14. He will serve as the backup to Mikko Koskinen in Monday's game against the Flames.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Phil Di Giuseppe: Reassigned to AHL

Di Giuseppe was demoted to AHL Abbotsford on Sunday. Di Giuseppe has yet to appear in an NHL contest this season. The 28-year-old will return to AHL Abbotsford, where he's recorded 32 points over 35 games this season.
NHL
Person
Matt Tennyson
CBS Sports

Sharks' Santeri Hatakka: Recalled from AHL

Hatakka was elevated from AHL San Jose on Saturday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Hatakka has registered four points over 21 games for AHL San Jose in 2021-22. The 21-year-old's most recent NHL appearance was in a 4-1 loss to St. Louis on Nov. 18.
NHL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
CBS Sports

Predators' Matt Luff: Doubles season point total

Luff scored twice, added an assist and went plus-4 in Saturday's 8-0 win over the Sharks. It was a career night for the Predators' fourth-liners, as Luff, Michael McCarron and Philip Tomasino combined for four goals and 10 points. Luff has played in the Predators' last five games, but he went scoreless in the previous four since his Feb. 21 recall from AHL Milwaukee. Saturday's performance doubled his season point total to six in 15 contests, and he's added 16 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-4 rating.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Joe Veleno: Reassigned to AHL

Veleno was demoted to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday. Veleno has averaged 12:22 of ice time and recorded 10 points over 40 appearances in 2021-22. Olli Juolevi was claimed off waivers from Florida in a corresponding move the same day.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jake Christiansen: Assigned to AHL

Christiansen was demoted to AHL Cleveland on Saturday. Christiansen logged 10:43 of ice time and lit the lamp in a 4-3 win over New Jersey on March 1. The 22-year-old recorded his first NHL point during his one-game stint and will return to AHL Cleveland, looking to add to his 26 points over 39 games there this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Dakota Joshua: Sent to AHL

Joshua was demoted to AHL Springfield on Monday. Joshua has averaged 8:11 of ice time and recorded five points over 25 NHL appearances this season. The 25-year-old will rejoin AHL Springfield, looking to add to his seven points over 18 performances in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Elevated from AHL

Gustavsson was promoted from AHL Belleville on Sunday. Gustavsson will back up Anton Forsberg in Sunday's game against Vegas, per TSN 1200 Ottawa. The former has posted a 4-3-1 record with a 2.66 GAA and .905 save percentage over 10 appearances with AHL Belleville in 2021-22. The 23-year-old's most recent NHL performance was in a 2-1 loss to the Rangers on Feb. 20.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Sheldon Rempal: Recalled from AHL

Rempal was elevated from AHL Abbotsford on Monday. Rempal has yet to appear in an NHL contest this season. The 26-year-old has tallied 48 points over 41 games with AHL Abbotsford in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Klim Kostin: Reassigned to AHL

Kostin was assigned to AHL Springfield on Monday. Kostin has averaged 9:00 of ice time and generated nine points over 40 NHL games this season. The 22-year-old will join AHL Springfield, looking to build upon his two points over three performances in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Alex Lyon: Sent to AHL

Lyon was demoted to AHL Chicago on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Lyon could be recalled ahead of Thursday's tilt with Colorado if Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) is out. The 29-year-old has posted a .908 save percentage in two NHL games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Igor Shesterkin: Grounds Jets with 45 saves

Shesterkin made 45 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets. The Rangers mustered just 22 shots to Winnipeg's 46, but New York made the most of its opportunities while Shesterkin strengthened his Vezina Trophy case with another busy yet effective outing. Nikolaj Ehlers got one by him on one of Winnipeg's six power-play chances to cut New York's lead to 2-1 in the second period, but it ended up being a relatively comfortable win for the Rangers despite the disparity in shots. Shesterkin improved to 28-6-3 with a 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Jacob Trouba: Produces two points in win

Trouba assisted on Barclay Goodrow's first-period goal and found the net for the ninth time this season Sunday in the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Jets. In a matchup with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Trouba came away with his seventh multi-point outing of the season. He's now one goal shy of matching the career-best total he notched with Winnipeg as a rookie in 2013.
NHL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Anders Lee: Sidelined Saturday

Lee (personal) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, The Athletic's Kevin Kurz reports. With Lee unavailable due to a personal matter, look for Otto Koivula to enter the lineup against St. Louis. Lee will hope to return Monday against the Avalanche.
NHL
CBS Sports

