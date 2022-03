GRAND FORKS — JLG Architects CEO Michelle Mongeon Allen has been inducted into the American Institute of Architects College of Fellows. According to a release from JLG, AIA inducts fewer than 3% of all architects into the College of Fellows, which is its highest individual honor. In 2022, 88 member-architects across the United States who “made significant contributions to the architecture profession” were inducted.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 7 DAYS AGO