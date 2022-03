The Golden State Warriors looked wounded entering their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, and they came out of it looking even more scarred. Despite star Stephen Curry playing impressively, the Warriors have now lost four of their five games. Their 129-114 defeat against the Timberwolves dropped them 43-19, with the Memphis Grizzlies breathing down their necks for the no. 2 spot in the Western Conference.

