Baltimore, MD

Shooting At Popular Baltimore Nightclub Was Targeted Incident, Report Says

By David Cifarelli
 6 days ago
Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Photo Credit: Google Maps

A weekend shooting at a popular nightclub in Baltimore’s downtown area known as “The Block” is believed to have been planned.

Baltimore police were called to Larry Flynt's Hustler Club on the 400 block of East Baltimore Street at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27.

There, they found a 42-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his back and upper arm. He was taken to a local hospital and was said to be in stable condition, according to police.

A representative for some of the businesses in the area told WJZ he believed the shooter targeted the victim and that the incident was isolated. The representative also believed there was no further threat people who frequent “The Block.”

This comes as area business owners have been working with lawmakers to implement increased security measures, including a 10 p.m. curfew, WJZ reports.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2411. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or submit a tip online.

