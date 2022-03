GREENSBORO — Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams and coach Steve Forbes have earned the top individual honors from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The league announced Williams as its player of the year and Forbes as its coach of the year on Monday. The Demon Deacons were picked 13th in the preseason but have enjoyed a 23-win season and hold the No. 5 seed at this week’s ACC Tournament in New York. With just one more win, Wake Forest will set the NCAA record for the greatest turnaround from one year to the next.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO