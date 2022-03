The Athletic Department and campus community of Central Penn College recently honored our senior members of the women’s basketball team. First up was #24 Jahrae Patterson (pictured). Jahrae was accompanied by her daughter, Kassidy and her brother, Zion. Jahrae has been a member of the Lady Knights for three years and has been a starter for all three seasons. Academically, she has been a member of the Dean’s List and was proud to win an Education Foundation Scholarship.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO