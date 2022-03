Greggs has warned that the price of its products is likely to go up for the second time this year as it faces runaway increases in costs.The fast food chain said it had already increased some prices at the start of the year, and that further changes are expected.The cost of doing business is expected to rise between 6% and 7% for the company this year due to higher staffing and ingredient costs.It said it will try to protect its reputation for being “outstanding value for money”.We will work to mitigate the impact of this on customers, protecting Greggs' reputation...

ECONOMY ・ 52 MINUTES AGO