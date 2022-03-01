ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The SevenTH Releases ‘Remind Me Again’

By Trillest Ent
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtist/Producer The SEVENth from the Michigan based collective AGO Music Group delivers new project ‘Remind Me Again’ featuring Sango, Sheefy McFly, and other special guests. Dubbing himself the “Warhol of rap” from his love of both rap and art, The SEVENth sends...

New Jersey Stage

Long Island Punk Rockers Card Reader Releases "Reminder"

Long Island punk rockers are back with a brand new music video “Reminder.” Filmed in Milwaukee, WI. Directed and produced by Interstate Music. The camera follows Card Reader as they pull shenanigans while walking through the city. The new video also features a healthy mix of footage from the band’s first show performed at the Caribou Room back on Sept 23rd, 2021.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NME

Listen to Ghost’s thrashy new reggaeton-inspired single, ‘Twenties’

Ghost have unveiled, ‘Twenties’, the latest cut off their upcoming album, ‘Impera’. Released on Thursday (March 3), the single offers listeners a new look into the Swedish metal outfit’s growth, as they meld together chugging guitar riffs with a reggaeton beat and dramatic orchestral instruments.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
MUSIC
NME

Mary J. Blige – ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ review: an icon exudes love and self-care

A pioneer for today’s emotive, bare-it-all sounds, Mary J. Blige has paved the way for girls like SZA and Summer Walker to dabble immersive tunes that veer between R&B and hip-hop (aka ‘hip-hop soul’). She is the blueprint: from her revolutionary crossover from soul to pop to her iconic dance moves, Blige is a beloved member of pop music to this day.
MUSIC
UV Cavalier Daily

Erykah Badu, D’Angelo and the legacy of neo-soul

“[Music is] going through a rebirthing process, and I found myself being one of the midwives,” said Erykah Badu after the 1997 release of her first album, “Baduizm,” which turned 25 two weeks ago. As Black History Month comes to a close, it becomes increasingly important to remember the contributions of Black artists like Badu — often referred to as the “Godmother of Neo-Soul.” Through her work, she would go on to influence an entire generation of successful, genre-bending artists driven by her experimentation, from Frank Ocean to Ari Lennox.
CELEBRITIES
GlobalGrind

Today’s Kids Will Never Know: A List Of Hits You Didn’t Know Were Samples

A list Of Samples You May Not Recognize In Your Favorite Songs Many of today’s most influential artists sing praises to their idols and inspirations, yet most forget to mention their less popular predecessors. The Biggies, Tupacs and Janets all get their glory, while many newer rappers, singers and producers pay homage to legends through […]
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Kehlani Wants to Be Part of Her Lover’s ‘Little Story’ in Cinematic New Video

Kehlani brings some gorgeous cinematic visuals to the video for her soothing “Little Story,” the electric guitar-backed, violin-featuring new single off her forthcoming album Blue Water Road. “I want you to do it again/I want you to love me again/And complete our little story,” she sings. “We got...
MUSIC
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessSpoilers

This is gonna get intense, and we are here… for… it. In Soaps.com’s latest spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4, Victoria takes a gamble that’s sure to catch Daddy off guard, Victor makes good on a threat (which is gonna be very, very bad for Ashland!), and Sharon and Phyllis take turns dropping truth bombs on their exes. What’s more, Michael’s in so far over his head that Lauren fears he might lose it! Get all the deets on these teases and more below…
TV SERIES
Times-Republican

Spotify’s business model is killing music

Neil Young’s recent decision to pull his music from Spotify, the world’s largest streaming service, has sparked important questions about how streaming services operate. Young demanded that the company choose between his music or Joe Rogan’s misinformation-laden podcast. Joni Mitchell, India Arie, and Crosby, Stills, and Nash followed suit and made the same demand.
MUSIC
Austin Chronicle

Faster Than Sound: Jim Eno Launches Project Traction for Women Music Producers

Monday at Jim Eno's Tarrytown studio, he and Gina Chavez talk over the latest demo of an upcoming co-produced track in the works. In the past year, the Spoon drummer has invited eight women and nonbinary artists to produce songs out of his Public Hi-Fi studio, with hopes of improving the abysmal statistics on gender inclusivity in music production. A 2021 report by the University of Southern California's Annenberg Institute found women make up only 2.6% of producers of popular music.
AUSTIN, TX
Kerrang

A tribute to Mark Lanegan, the most distinctive voice of his generation

As befitting one of the most prolific musical collaborators of the last 40 years, Mark Lanegan meant many different things to many different people. But, whether you knew Mark – who sadly passed away this week at the age of 57 – as the frontman of the Screaming Trees; as a key member of Queens Of The Stone Age; one half of The Gutter Twins; a prolific solo artist; a tragi-comic memoirist; or via an endless list of musical dalliances with the likes of Kurt Cobain, Isobel Campbell and the Manic Street Preachers; he always remained one thing: defiantly, unflinchingly himself.
MUSIC
NME

Bring Me The Horizon and Ed Sheeran release new version of ‘Bad Habits’

Bring Me The Horizon and Ed Sheeran have today (February 17) released an alternative studio version of ‘Bad Habits’ together – listen to it below. On February 8, Sheeran teamed up with the metal group for a reworked version of his 2021 track ‘Bad Habits’ to open the BRIT Awards 2022.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
TheWrap

‘Despicable Me 4’ Set for July 2024 Release at Universal

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment will release “Despicable Me 4” over Independence Day weekend in 2024, the studios announced Friday. The fourth film in the “Despicable Me” animated franchise will open in theaters on July 3, 2024. Illumination has also announced the date for another original animated film from writer Mike White called “Migration,” which will open in theaters a year earlier on June 30, 2023.
MOVIES
loudersound.com

Playgrounded release video for pulsating new song Tomorrow's Rainbow

Greek dark proggers Playgrounded have released a video for brooding new track Tomorrow's Rainbow, which you can watch below. The song is taken from the band's second full-length album, The death of Death, which will be released through Pelagic Records on March 18. "For yet another time in history we...
MUSIC
NBC Chicago

Dua Lipa Sued for Allegedly Copying ‘Levitating' From Reggae Band

Dua Lipa's hit single has stirred up a legal battle. According to court documents obtained by E! News on Mar. 2, the 26-year-old singer is currently facing a copyright infringement lawsuit for her 2020 hit single, "Levitating." In the documents, the group members of Artikal Sound System, a reggae band from Florida, filed the complaint against the pop star, along with her label, Warner Records. In the lawsuit, filed in a Los Angeles federal court, the band states that Lipa's hit is "substantially similar" to their 2017 single, "Live Your Life." Although the group does not provide exact detail on how the singer and her team were able to allegedly copy their song, their complaint states, "In 2020, on information and belief, Defendants listened to and copied 'Live Your Life' before and during the time when they were writing 'Levitating.'"
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM Experience’ is Musical World-Building at Its Best

There may not be a pop star alive who commits as fully to a new album era as the Weeknd. Ever since his pre-fame mixtapes, Abel Tesfaye has crafted each release and the visuals that go with it to feel like a cohesive, self-contained world. As budgets rise and the price goes up, the scope of the worlds he can build has expanded far beyond cover art and color palettes. The Dawn FM Experience, out now on Amazon Prime, is the highest level of universe-creation we’ve seen from the Weeknd to date.
MUSIC
Variety

WestEnd Films, Cinephil Team Up for Cesaria Evora Documentary (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. WestEnd Films and Cinephil are teaming up for a feature documentary on the late Cape Verdean singer Cesária Évora. Directed by Portuguese filmmaker Ana Sofia Fonseca, the film — simply titled “Cesária Évora” — is described as a multifaceted portrait of the singer, who “leveraged her international fame to empower her community” on the African island of São Vicente, which is part of the Cape Verde archipelago. The film will have its world premiere at SXSW, with WestEnd and Cinephil repping worldwide rights. The two companies recently partnered on “Afghanistan,” which was announced during the...
MOVIES

