Reporting Graffiti

A convicted Capitol rioter from Pennsylvania died by suicide on 25 February, according to local news reports. Matthew Lawrence Perna was arrested just days after the 6 January 2021 riots, according to the Department of Justice. He was indicted a month later and pleaded guilty to all charges on 17 December. He was awaiting his sentence in April.The 37-year-old man from Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol...
Police are investigating two incidents of graffiti and a racial slur involving the same targeted student—a Black girl—within a week at the middle school in Robbinsville, officials confirmed. Rajeeah Jones’ 13-year-old daughter was told her name was graffitied on the wall of a girl’s bathroom at Pond Road...
NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Naugatuck police have arrested a ‘serial’ graffiti offender. Police said in November 2021, the department began investigating numerous graffiti complaints throughout several areas of town. The graffiti was seen at Duchess Restaurant, several areas of the Route 8 overpasses, the basketball courts at Linden Park, the water tower of Maple Hill […]
A juvenile male who had defaced public property with graffiti was contacted by Longmont officers on Saturday. The juvenile’s parents were notified, and he was referred to the Longmont Community Justice Partnership. On Saturday, Longmont police located a wanted woman in the 1800 block of Antero Drive. She was...
PARKLAND, Wash. — As the community comes together to support a Parkland resident who was the victim of racist graffiti, county officials are calling the act a hate crime. Pierce County deputies received a call for vandalism on 117th Street in Parkland on Wednesday morning and arrived to find the N-word and a demand to move out emblazoned on the garage door of the home of 65-year-old Velinda Williams.
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Folsom’s mayor said she was “appalled” after learning someone left antisemitic graffiti in a neighborhood over the weekend. The Folsom Police Department said it is investigating the vandalism, which was found Sunday on Carmody Circle. At least one house and a car were vandalized with antisemitic language and symbols, police reported. Folsom […]
BAKER CITY — The owner of a new RV park slated to open this spring in Sumpter believes recent graffiti painted on signs at his business is connected to his tussles with the Sumpter City Council over permitting and utility charges. Jon Patterson said he and his wife, Rebecca,...
RIVERDALE, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx neighborhood has been struck by hate; several incidents of racist graffiti were discovered in parks. Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz and other local leaders are taking a stand and calling for a full investigation. “Once again our community has been defaced by racist graffiti,” Dinowitz said. Over the weekend, the […]
Chesterton police are investigating four instances of graffiti over the weekend, the majority of which contained racist or homophobic slurs. Three of the instances occurred in the 100 and 200 blocks of South 13th Street while the fourth was in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue. Two cars and two homes were marred with red spray paint, which residents discovered Saturday morning.
There is "no evidence" an arson attack on a surgery was linked to a previous hate crime, which saw racist graffiti sprayed on its walls, police have said. Petrol was set alight in Roby Medical Centre at about 02:30 GMT on 24 February, Merseyside Police said. A spokesman said it...
VOORHEESVILLE — Police are investigating a threatening message found scribbled in crayon on the door of a bathroom stall at Voorheesville Middle School. The message, discovered at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, stated "I have a gun," according to police. District officials contacted the Albany County Sheriff’s Department and...
BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — School leaders and the Brighton Police Department are looking for the person or people responsible for graffiti containing a racial slur found in a bathroom stall at Our Lady of Mercy School For Young Women Monday morning. The message has left the campus of the...
FOLSOM, Calif. — A Folsom neighborhood is on edge after homes and cars were targeted with anti-Semitic and racist graffiti. Folsom police told KCRA 3 the vandals hit four homes along Cardmody Circle with spray paint on garage doors and cars. The vandalism, which also included foul drawings, was reported around 11:49 p.m. on Sunday.
The word “murder” was removed from outside the Russian embassy in Washington DC after it was graffitied during an anti-war demonstration. Almost a hundred people turned up to protest in front of the Russian embassy within hours of Moscow’s war on Kyiv on Thursday, when the word “murder” was painted in red. An individual allegedly sprayed the word “murder” in front of the embassy building, with images on social media showing DC police at the scene. Among those who took part in the DC demonstration were Ukrainian-Americans, as well as those calling for Russia to rollback from the country....
HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Feb. 26, Honolulu Police teamed up with community members and volunteers to help restore Chinatown’s beauty. Over 40 people came together to paint over graffiti left on the bridges near River Street, as well as buildings and electrical and traffic control boxes. Get Hawaii’s...
Police hunting a missing mother-of-two say they have had “tremendous support” from the public – but the woman’s family remain “greatly concerned” about her two weeks after she disappeared.Karen Stevenson was last seen in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, in the early hours of Saturday February 19, with Police Scotland now making a fresh appeal for information.Inquiries have established the 42-year-old was walking in Seafar Road, near to McGregor Road, at about 3.15am that morning.Officers from Police Scotland were there early on Saturday to speak to passers-by and motorists to see if they had any information. Police spoke to almost 50 people in...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police Graffiti Squad is asking for help from the public in identifying four graffiti suspects.
Police were given surveillance video of four suspects in Lawrenceville tagging fences.
They believe they are also responsible for tagging other locations throughout the area with gang graffiti.
Anonymous tips can be left at 412-495-6052.
