The word “murder” was removed from outside the Russian embassy in Washington DC after it was graffitied during an anti-war demonstration. Almost a hundred people turned up to protest in front of the Russian embassy within hours of Moscow’s war on Kyiv on Thursday, when the word “murder” was painted in red. An individual allegedly sprayed the word “murder” in front of the embassy building, with images on social media showing DC police at the scene. Among those who took part in the DC demonstration were Ukrainian-Americans, as well as those calling for Russia to rollback from the country....

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO