Allentown, PA

Man wounded in mid morning shooting in Allentown, police say

By Tony Rhodin
LehighValleyLive.com
 6 days ago
A man was wounded in a shooting about 10 a.m. Tuesday in Allentown, city police confirm. The gunfire was reported...

After meth probe stretches from P’burg to Wilson, 32-year-old man arrested in raid (UPDATE)

A weeks-long investigation into methamphetamine sales begun by the Vice Unit of the Phillipsburg Police Department, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office and New Jersey State Police culminated Friday morning when the Easton police Vice and Special Response units, along with Wilson Borough police and the Northampton County Drug Task Force, served a narcotics search warrant in a home in the borough and arrested a 32-year-old man, authorities said.
EASTON, PA
Allentown, PA
Man’s death after Salisbury Township house fire is ruled an accident

The death of a 47-year-old Salisbury Township man after a fire Feb. 1 in his home in the 1300 block of Byfield Street has been ruled an accident, township police report. The two-alarm fire -- which police said began in the kitchen and has also been ruled accidental -- was quickly brought under control after an 11 p.m. dispatch to the 1300 block of Byfield Street, Eastern Salisbury Fire Department said.
ACCIDENTS
#Shooting#City Police
Easton, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

