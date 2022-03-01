Man wounded in mid morning shooting in Allentown, police say
A man was wounded in a shooting about 10 a.m. Tuesday in Allentown, city police confirm. The gunfire was reported...www.lehighvalleylive.com
A man was wounded in a shooting about 10 a.m. Tuesday in Allentown, city police confirm. The gunfire was reported...www.lehighvalleylive.com
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 2