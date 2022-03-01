Man wounded in mid morning shooting in Allentown, police say

The death of a 47-year-old Salisbury Township man after a fire Feb. 1 in his home in the 1300 block of Byfield Street has been ruled an accident, township police report. The two-alarm fire -- which police said began in the kitchen and has also been ruled accidental -- was quickly brought under control after an 11 p.m. dispatch to the 1300 block of Byfield Street, Eastern Salisbury Fire Department said.

