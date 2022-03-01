Monster Jam coming to FirstEnergy Stadium on July 2

This summer, Clevelanders will have the opportunity to see high-flying stunts and skills and racing competitions at Monster Jam, which will be held for the first time at FirstEnergy Stadium.

This year, Monster Jam will celebrate its 30th anniversary during an action-packed event held at FirstEnergy Stadium on Saturday, July 2 at 7 p.m.

The drivers of Monster Jam are trained male and female athletes who have mastered the mental strength and dexterity to control a 12,000-pound vehicle that is capable of doing the unusual like backflips and vertical two-wheel skills.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will also be held on Saturday, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

At the pit party, fans can see massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews and enjoy other family-friendly activities.

Tickets for Monster Jam are now on sale. Buy tickets here.

