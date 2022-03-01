Remembering Mike boyce

The Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will have No Tears eReaders: Digital Resources on March 10 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Want to take full advantage of the library's eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital magazines and other services? This program will discuss the digital resources that participants can access on their computer, tablet or smartphone. There will be an introductory presentation followed by a Q&A session afterwards.

