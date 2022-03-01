Remembering Mike boyce

Sibley Library, 1539 South Cobb Drive in Marietta, will have a No-Mess Holi Celebration on March 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. Celebrate the Hindu/Sikh festival without the mess. Participants can join the library outside in their most colorful outfits, weather permitting. There will be color, fun, and education for the whole family.
In the wake of Monday’s bombshell news that Cognia had voided the findings of its 2021 accreditation review of the Cobb County School District, the MDJ sought reaction from Cobb politicos. State Sen. Lindsey Tippins, R-west Cobb. Tippins has filed legislation this year that changes the way organizations that...
The Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will have Photoshop Basics on March 16 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The Photoshop Basics workshop is designed for beginners who are interested in learning the entry level techniques to navigate Photoshop successfully. This workshop will introduce students to the Photoshop work area and teach how to open and save one's images, zoom in and out, undo mistakes, create multiple layers and edit images.
MARIETTA — In the early 1940s, the Tuskegee Airmen became the United States’ first Black fighter pilots, and their record in World War II was among the best of any fighter group. The airmen are now military legends, their success on the battlefield helping to integrate the military...
MARIETTA — The Cobb County School District’s accreditation firm has invalidated the findings of its 2021 investigation into the district and pushed a planned follow-up review back by two years. Mark Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, told the Cobb school board Monday the change was in response...
The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta, will have a Tween Art Workshop on March 16 from 5 to 6 p.m. Ages 9-12 can leap into Spring with a fun craft. This month, participants will make cozy puffy paint footies. Registration is required. For more information, call 770-528-2376.
The East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will have the East Cobb Creative Writers Workshop on March 10 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. East Cobb's Creative Writing Workshop meets the second Thursday of every month. Participants meet regularly to read, discuss and critique each other's work. Each class will offer free resources and information on various writing topics.
The Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will have No Tears eReaders: Digital Resources on March 10 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Want to take full advantage of the library's eBooks, eAudiobooks, digital magazines and other services? This program will discuss the digital resources that participants can access on their computer, tablet or smartphone. There will be an introductory presentation followed by a Q&A session afterwards.
The Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will have VST Synthesizers: Oscillators, Filters, Envelopes and more on March 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. Synthesizers can be fun to use in music, but sometimes the basic functions can be confusing. In this program, the...
Comments / 0