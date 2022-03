City Hall renovations: What the community needs to know. The current City Hall building was constructed in the early 1960s – it was completed and dedicated by then Mayor Walter J. Murphy Jr. on Sept. 4, 1963. In his statement to the Bristol community back then Mayor Murphy stated: “The Dedication of our New City Hall marks the beginning of Bristol’s New Downtown scheduled to get underway momentarily. . . . It is only the beginning of Bristol’s resurgence.” How fitting that as renovations begin at City Hall 60 years later, we are also at the beginning of Bristol’s “New Downtown” – with the renovations of City Hall and the construction to begin shortly at Centre Square. We can all look forward to an opportunity to make Bristol a better place to work and live.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 8 HOURS AGO