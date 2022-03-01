ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The nine steps to bringing back Australia's extinct thylacine

By University of Melbourne
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBringing extinct animals back from the dead is no longer the realm of science fiction but is fast becoming a scientific reality. Around the world, research is ongoing to bring back key species using modern science advances in DNA sequencing, DNA editing and reproductive technologies. Our research focuses on...

phys.org

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Jellyfish warning as Portuguese Man O’War washes up on Devon beach

Beachgoers in the southwest of the UK are being warned against deadly jellyfish which have been washed up on British beaches this winter. The Portuguese Man O’War was sighted on Slapton Sands and Lannacombe Beach, Devon. The jellyfish tend to be blown into the UK seas via westerly winds and are commonly found on the west coast, mainly on the shores of the Isle of Scilly and Cornwall. They can also make it as far as North Wales and Cumbria. Coastguard volunteer, David Bailey found a few while walking on Slapton Sands on Sunday, and described their sting as...
ANIMALS
The Points Guy

I could have entered Australia at any time during the pandemic – here’s why I waited until now

Australia has finally reopened its borders after a two-year ban on foreign tourists that spanned the pandemic. I’m an Australian citizen (and passport holder) residing in the United Kingdom. As such, I have legally been able to enter Australia during the pandemic … under certain conditions. Conditions that, until now, discouraged me from returning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

New Tiny-Armed Carnivorous Dinosaur Discovered In Argentina

A new member of the abelisauridae family of dinosaurs has been discovered. This group of dinos are large therapod carnivores characterized by their incredibly small forearms – so tiny that they are often considered armless. The new species, Guemesia ochoai, is the first discovered in Northwestern Argentina. The researchers...
SCIENCE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Australia: Human Japanese encephalitis case confirmed in Queensland

In a follow-up on a report of a mosquito warning in South Australia earlier this week, the Australia Department of Health (DOH) officials report a confirmed human case of Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) in Queensland. The case had recently travelled in regional parts of the state’s south and is being...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Science Advances#Extinct#Genome Research#Tasmanian#European
The Independent

‘We’re going to lose every single one our children’: Scientists’ warning of 9.0 earthquake to hit Washington prompts rush to tsunami-proof schools

Residents of a Pacific Ocean community in Washington state are set to vote on a measure that could see more than $100m raised to build tsunami-safe schools, amid warnings that thousands of children and others are at risk from an earthquake.For many years, scientists have been warning about the dangers to communities on what is known as the Cascadia Subduction Zone, that runs more for than 600 miles, parallel to the Pacific Coast, from northern California beyond the tip of Canada’s Vancouver Island.While there are no contemporaneous written accounts of the 1700 Cascadia Earthquake, the last major quake in...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Massive ancient ‘killer’ croc discovered with partially digested baby dinosaur in its stomach

Scientists have confirmed that a massive 93-million-year-old crocodile found in Central Queensland had devoured a baby dinosaur based on remains found in its fossilised stomach contents.The crocodile Confractosuchus sauroktonos, which translates as “broken crocodile dinosaur killer,” was about 2m to 2.5m in length (6.5ft to 8ft), according to the study published in the journal Gondwana Research.The word “broken” in the crocodile’s name refers to the massive, shattered boulder from where the fossils were uncovered, said the scientists from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation.After the fossils were first discovered in 2010, early studies detected bones of the small chicken-sized...
WILDLIFE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Massive great white shark attacks, kills diver in Australia

A massive great white shark attacked and killed a diver swimming just 500 feet offshore in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, and the horrifying incident was caught on camera. The attack marks the city’s first fatal shark attack since 1963. “Someone just got eaten by a shark,” yelled a man...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
iheart.com

Video: Sacred 'Mermaid' to be Analyzed by Japanese Scientists

A centuries-old sacred 'mermaid mummy' is set to be scientifically analyzed by researchers in Japan in an attempt to determine the true nature of the mysterious creature. According to a local media report, the rather nightmarish oddity (seen above) is said to have been captured by fishermen sometime around 1738 and subsequently passed through the hands of various owners until ultimately winding up at a Buddhist temple in the city of Asakuchi at some point in the last century. The curious creature, which resembles the half-human, half-fish construction of a classic mermaid, was showcased at the site for decades until being put into storage to protect the puzzling specimen.
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Scientists Record Largest Rogue Wave Ever on Record in North Pacific

Outsiders have seen scores of natural disasters and devastation striking regions internationally this last year. Now, scientists have added another record monster to that list, recording the largest rogue wave ever in the North Pacific Ocean. According to Science Alert, the massive wave took place in November of 2020, equivalent...
SCIENCE
WTOP

Mummies of children unearthed in Peru. They were likely sacrificed.

Six mummified children thought to have been sacrificed hundreds of years ago, apparently to accompany a dead nobleman to the afterlife, have been unearthed in a tomb near Lima, archaeologists reported. The tiny skeletons, wrapped tightly in cloth, were found in the grave of an important man, possibly a political...
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Dozens of Extinct Ice Age Animal Remains Found During Construction of a New Town in England

Archeologists have uncovered the remains of several ancient animals in Devon, England, during construction of a new town called Sherford. The team discovered a tusk, molar tooth and other bones from a woolly mammoth; an incomplete skull and lower jaw of a woolly rhinoceros; a virtually complete wolf skeleton; and partial remains of hyena, horse, reindeer, mountain hare and red fox, per a Sherford statement. They also found various small mammal bones.
SCIENCE
TheDailyBeast

British Archaeologists Discover Three Children in Prehistoric Embrace

Miles north of Stonehenge, archaeologists discovered what the British museum is touting as “the most important piece of prehistoric art to be found in Britain in the last 100 years.” In addition to a chalk sculpture called a drum, a bone pin, and chalk ball, archaeologists discovered the remains of three children aged between 3 and 12, cuddling nose to nose and possibly holding hands. The oldest of the trio of children was embracing the younger two. The grave was dated to around the time Stonehenge would’ve been constructed, between 3005 and 2890 B.C. Mark Allen, founder of Allen Archaeology and the man behind the discovery of the grave and drum, said he believed the site was a circular burial mound. “It almost feels something dramatic happened, for the community to come together to bury the three in this way,” he said. Theories include that a tragedy like a drowning or epidemic struck the trio, or that they were offered as sacrifices.
SCIENCE
AFP

Sri Lanka completes return of illegal waste to Britain

Sri Lanka shipped out to Britain on Monday the last of several hundred containers filled with thousands of tonnes of illegally imported waste, officials said. Several Asian countries have in recent years been pushing back against an onslaught of refuse from wealthier nations and have started turning back unwanted shipments. The waste from Britain arrived in Sri Lanka between 2017 and 2019 and was listed as "used mattresses, carpets and rugs". But in reality it also contained biowaste from hospitals including body parts from mortuaries, according to customs officials.
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

24 Ancient Cities That Were Just Discovered

In September of 2020, while searching for a funerary temple of Tutankhamun, a team of Egyptian archaeologists stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved city buried under the sand near Luxor. As they began to excavate mud brick walls and countless rooms, they realized they had found a city called “the Dazzling Aten” or “the rise of […]
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy