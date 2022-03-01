Highway 101 repairs resume between Santa Margarita and Atascadero

Travelers will encounter lane/ramp closures on northbound/southbound US 101 weekly during overnight hours

– A project to remove distressed concrete pavement and replace it with precast concrete panels at various locations on US 101 between the Hwy. 58 Interchange and Traffic Way resumed yesterday evening, Monday, Feb. 28.

Travelers will encounter lane/ramp closures on northbound/southbound US 101 weekly during the overnight hours between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.

There will be intermittent full closures of US 101 between Santa Barbara Road and Traffic Way between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Travelers will detour from US 101 onto El Camino Real to reach US 101. Delays are not expected to exceed 15 minutes.

The contractor for this ongoing $6 million dollar project is Vanguard Construction of Livermore, Calif. This project is expected to be completed this summer.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact: Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5