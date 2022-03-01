Traffic Way sanitary sewer replacement project halfway completed

– The City of Atascadero’s Traffic Way Sewer Main Replacement project is over halfway completed. This project replaces approximately one mile of undersized sewer main beneath Traffic Way, between San Jacinto Avenue and Bajada Avenue.

At this time, 3,000 ft. of the new sewer main has been installed, with approximately 2,500 ft. remaining to be completed. This project replaces a total of 5,500 ft. of 10-12-inch diameter existing sewer mains with larger 15-18-inch PVC sewer mains between San Jacinto Avenue and Lift Station #5 (behind the Community Center). Work also includes the construction of 22 new sewer manholes, reconnecting 55 sewer laterals to the new main, and repaving of the half-width of roadway following completion of all trench work. Replacement of this stretch of sewer main was identified during the Wastewater Master Plan process as a priority project because it is no longer appropriately sized to handle the existing flow or the anticipated future demand.

As Atascadero has grown, wastewater flow to this segment of sewer line has grown significantly. Currently, this sewer main accepts all of the wastewater flow originating from north of San Anselmo Road along the El Camino Real corridor, as well as the Apple Valley and Lakes Developments, and residential neighborhoods to the west of Traffic Way. Additional improvements to upgrade sewer facilities in north Atascadero are planned as part of the Lift Station #13 and Force Main Replacement Project. That project is currently being designed with construction anticipated to begin in spring 2023.

The project was bid in May of 2021, but due to difficulties procuring pipe materials, construction was delayed until the beginning of November. The dry weather has enabled the project to progress well through the winter months, and is anticipated to be completed in May of this year. The contractor, Specialty Construction Incorporated, and the city’s contracted construction manager, Filippin Engineering, have been communicating with business owners and residents to minimize impacts to the greatest extent possible. However, due to the nature of constructing a linear project, traffic control is required and delays should be expected throughout the duration of the project.

For more information or questions, contact public works at (805) 470-3456 or email publicworks@atascadero.org.