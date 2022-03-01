ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Sunbelt Conference releases 2022 schedule, Marshall to compete in east division

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
 6 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Sun Belt Conference released its 2022 football schedule Tuesday morning; Marshall is scheduled to compete in the league’s East Division.

The Thundering Herd will face App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison and Old Dominion in this division.

The West is made up of Arkansas State, Louisiana, ULM, Troy, Texas State, South Alabama and Southern Miss.

Full 2022 Marshall football schedule:

Saturday, September 3            NORFOLK STATE

Saturday, September 10          at Notre Dame

Saturday, September 17          at Bowling Green

Saturday, September 24          at Troy*

Saturday, October 1                 GARDNER-WEBB

Wednesday, October 12          LOUISIANA*

Saturday, October 22               at James Madison*

Saturday, October 29               COASTAL CAROLINA*

Saturday, November 5             at Old Dominion*

Saturday, November 12           APP STATE*

Saturday, November 19           at Georgia Southern*

Saturday, November 26           GEORGIA STATE*

HOME games in ALL CAPS

Marshall’s home opener will be on Saturday, September 3rd against Norfolk State, then will have three road games in a row.

Their final road trip in that stretch will be their conference opener, against Troy.

“Our organization is excited about the opportunity to compete in the Sun Belt Conference,” said Marshall head coach Charles Huff. “We have a lot of work to do to prepare for the upcoming challenges. Our immediate focus is on what we need to do today in order to continue to close the gap.

“While this new conference creates a lot of excitement and new engagement for our fans and community, we have to continue to prepare one day at a time … with laser focus on improving! This will be a very exciting transition and we look forward to this season and many more to come!”

The conference championship game will be played Saturday, December 3.

Kickoff times and networks for the Norfolk State, Notre Dame, Bowling Green and Louisiana games will be selected in early June and will be announced by the league office. All other games will fall into the traditional 12-day selection process.

Falcons’ Calvin Ridley suspended for bets on NFL games

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in 2021. The suspension announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday is for activity that took place while Ridley was away from the team addressing mental health concerns. The league says the suspension […]
What are the most popular baby names in West Virginia?

Each state has its own distinct culture, from architectural styles to signature dishes. These fads and trends inevitably spread out regionally and beyond, urged along by social media, news coverage, and popular culture at large. But while there are unmistakably shared American trends, individual states show variations—some subtle, some apparent—in what their residents favor. When […]
What pets are banned in West Virginia?

(STACKER) — Owner beware: Your pet hyena is not welcome here. Exotic animal ownership requires not only a willingness to care for unusual animals but an understanding of the laws that regulate wildlife in particular states. Laws vary widely across the country, but all are designed with the intent to protect public health and safety from animals […]
WV reports 1,085 new COVID cases, 12 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 1,909 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 1,085 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 12 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 493,361 cases and 6,452 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. Health officials confirmed the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
