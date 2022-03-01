Sunbelt Conference releases 2022 schedule, Marshall to compete in east division

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Sun Belt Conference released its 2022 football schedule Tuesday morning; Marshall is scheduled to compete in the league’s East Division.

The Thundering Herd will face App State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison and Old Dominion in this division.

The West is made up of Arkansas State, Louisiana, ULM, Troy, Texas State, South Alabama and Southern Miss.

Full 2022 Marshall football schedule:

Saturday, September 3 NORFOLK STATE

Saturday, September 10 at Notre Dame

Saturday, September 17 at Bowling Green

Saturday, September 24 at Troy*

Saturday, October 1 GARDNER-WEBB

Wednesday, October 12 LOUISIANA*

Saturday, October 22 at James Madison*

Saturday, October 29 COASTAL CAROLINA*

Saturday, November 5 at Old Dominion*

Saturday, November 12 APP STATE*

Saturday, November 19 at Georgia Southern*

Saturday, November 26 GEORGIA STATE*

HOME games in ALL CAPS

Marshall’s home opener will be on Saturday, September 3rd against Norfolk State, then will have three road games in a row.

Their final road trip in that stretch will be their conference opener, against Troy.

“Our organization is excited about the opportunity to compete in the Sun Belt Conference,” said Marshall head coach Charles Huff. “We have a lot of work to do to prepare for the upcoming challenges. Our immediate focus is on what we need to do today in order to continue to close the gap.

“While this new conference creates a lot of excitement and new engagement for our fans and community, we have to continue to prepare one day at a time … with laser focus on improving! This will be a very exciting transition and we look forward to this season and many more to come!”

The conference championship game will be played Saturday, December 3.

Kickoff times and networks for the Norfolk State, Notre Dame, Bowling Green and Louisiana games will be selected in early June and will be announced by the league office. All other games will fall into the traditional 12-day selection process.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.