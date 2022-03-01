ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Deals in March

By Jeanette Pavini
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago
The 31 days of March bring along certain deals consumers can only find this time of the year. As we leave the chill of winter and enter the newness of spring, here are some of the deals you can stock up and save on.

Calling all crafters: For anyone that loves crafting, this is your month. March is National Craft Month and many crafting stores celebrate with exceptional sales. Check with your favorite stores to find out if they are offering any virtual crafting classes or demos. Michael's offers a range of classes and events.

Frozen food: March is also National Frozen Food Month. Shoppers can find significant sales. To add to your savings, check for grocery store and manufacturer coupons on your favorite products. Check the social media platforms of your favorite brands for access to special deals. Also, make sure you sign up for your grocery store’s loyalty program to ensure you get the deals at checkout. If you want to start the new season with a renewed take on eating healthy, frozen veggies and fruits might be a good place to start.

Garden supplies: It’s that time of year to start thinking about planting and gardening. This month you will find lower prices on gardening supplies, tools and plants. Be sure to find out the guarantee and exchange program offered by your gardening supply store. Some stores will exchange any plants that die if you have the container and receipt. There are also gardening clubs and groups that share ideas, seeds and clippings.

Golf clubs: If you plan on hitting the golf course soon and have been eyeing a new set of clubs, now is a good time to make a purchase. As new models and designs start to hit the market, stores will need to make room, which means older inventory is often marked down. One of the best ways to find a deal is by checking resale shops such as Play It Again Sports that specialize in reselling quality sporting goods. Many prices are well below what you would pay new. Often people will try to sell their gently used clubs through a resale shop to help cover the expense of a new set.

Winter sports gear: As the snow starts to melt away this month, so will the prices on ski and winter sports gear. Check shops both large and small for deals. Sometimes you can find great deals at ski resorts and have a chance to ski while you’re there. Shopping and skiing—not a bad combination.

Jeanette Pavini is an Emmy Award winning journalist specializing in consumer news and protection. She is the author of “The Joy of $aving: Money Lessons I Learned From My Italian-American Father & 20 Years as a Consumer Reporter.” Jeanette is a regular contributor to TheStreet. Her work includes reporting for CBS, MarketWatch, WSJ Sunday, and USA Today. Jeanette has contributed to “The Today Show” and a variety of other media outlets. You can follow her money saving tips and ways to give back on Facebook: Jeanette Pavini: The Joy of $aving Community. Find links to her social media and her book at JeanettePavini.com.

