Levey earns national wrestling opportunity

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads wrestling standout is taking the next big step in college.

Zach Levey, a freshman 133 pound wrestler at SUNY Brockport, punched his ticket to the NCAA D-III Tournament over the weekend. Levey earned a hard-fought third place finish at the Mideast Regionals in Elizabethtown.

Levey will now travel to NCAA’s on March 11-12 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Zach went (4-1) over the weekend and will enter the national tournament with a (23-7) overall record. Levey pinned NJCU’s Andrew Ruiz in the consolation semifinals in the third period. He then pinned TCNJ’s Jake Giordano at 3:31 for third place.

Fellow Horseheads native Chris Eames placed 5th for the second consecutive year. Eames (19-8), a senior at 184 pounds, won by decision over RIT’s Colby Giroux (Rochester Institute Of Technology) 12-6 for his finish.

Corning grad Matt Kline did not place at 165 pounds for Brockport. Kline, a senior, finished with a (13-14) record.

(PHOTO: Provided, information courtesy of SUNY Brockport Athletics)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.