ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Researcher a lead author on landmark climate change report

By Robert C. Jones Jr.
miami.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a meeting in Addis Ababa five years ago that laid the foundation. A group of scientists assembled by the United Nations had gathered in the capital of Ethiopia to draft the outline of a landmark report that would assess the state of the world’s climate. That...

news.miami.edu

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Climate change to make world more dangerous, deadly, UN report says

Deadly with extreme weather now, climate change is about to get so much worse. It is likely going to make the world sicker, hungrier, poorer, gloomier and way more dangerous in the next 18 years with an “unavoidable” increase in risks, a new United Nations science report says.
ENVIRONMENT
antigojournal.com

Wisconsin Initiative On Climate Change Impacts releases climate assessment report

The Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts (WICCI) released its 2021 climate assessment report, Wisconsin’s Changing Climate: Impacts and Solutions for a Warmer Climate. The report is the most comprehensive assessment to date on the impact of climate change in Wisconsin and includes details on the continued warming and increased precipitation throughout the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
Richmond.com

New report highlights climate change impacts already happening

As Richmond is finishing its 10th warmest winter on record, a new international report released Monday updated the risks and impacts of planetary warming to people and nature. The report is the second of the three-part Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report. More than 250 authors across 67 countries, including the U.S., contributed to the report.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Ukrainian scientists ‘leave approval session of landmark UN climate report for safety of their families’

Ukrainian scientists have been forced to abandon the eleventh-hour approval session of a landmark United Nations climate report out of fear for their families amid Russia’s full-scale attack on their country.President Vladimir Putin unleashed war on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday. Hundreds have been killed and citizens are fleeing en masse after Russia attacked on multiple fronts with airstrikes and shelling. On Friday, Russian troops were closing on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.For the past ten days, Ukrainian scientists have gathered with hundreds of top climate experts from around the world to finalize the second chapter of a huge...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Huron Daily Tribune

U.N. panel issues 'bleakest' report on climate change

On Monday, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released its latest report, finding that climate breakdown is accelerating rapidly, as human-induced climate change is causing dangerous and widespread disruption in nature and affecting the lives of billions of people around the world, despite efforts to reduce the risks. IPCC is...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Beast

The 4 Most Damning Climate Change Alarms Raised by the Latest UN Report

Earth’s latest climate crisis report card is in, and the prognosis doesn’t look good. In a new report released by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Monday, 270 scientists from over 67 countries discussed the environmental challenges the planet is facing now and can expect to face in the future. Some of the 127 key risks identified in the 3,500-page report aren’t exactly shocking—including rising sea levels, sweltering temperatures and increasingly frequent natural disasters. But what is especially alarming is the severity of these problems, and the report’s conclusion that more than a few are potentially irreversible events that could devastate public health and livelihoods around the world.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Changing Climate#Global Change#The United Nations#Un#Ipcc#Sixth Assessment Report#Working Group Ii#University Of Miami#University#Atmospheric Science
WITN

Eastern Carolina environmentalists weigh in on climate change report

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released an updated climate report Monday. The climate report shows that the world has warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times. If the world reaches two degrees it could mean a loss of coral reefs and an increased rate of glacial melts.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
The Press

Climate Change Bringing More Catastrophic Wildfires: UN Report

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Devastating wildfires around the world will only grow in number in coming decades as climate change further fuels the chances of out-of-control blazes, a landmark report from the United Nations warns. “The heating of the planet is turning landscapes into tinderboxes,” said the...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Change of scenery: New research outlines how recreation will shift with climate change in the west

Change can be hard, especially when it involves soaring summer temperatures, mega-droughts, invasive species and other items from the list of unpleasant outcomes of climate change. There are innumerable economic and social implications from a changing climate—but in the Western U.S. where skiing, hiking, biking, hunting and other forms of outdoor recreation are core to many people's lives, and where local economies rely on income generated by these activities, the impacts are already difficult to ignore.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate crisis taking growing toll on mental health, landmark UN report warns

The climate crisis is adversely affecting mental health as extreme weather events cause trauma and livelihoods are lost, a landmark United Nations report has said.This impact will worsen under further global warming, with children and adolescents particularly vulnerable to anxiety and stress as the world gets warmer, the international experts warned.It marks the first time the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has spelled out a link between mental health and the climate crisis.The new report by the world’s leading authority on climate science - published on Monday - focussed on the impacts of a warming world on people...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Women ‘Disproportionately’ Impacted by Climate Change, Report Finds

New research in support of U.N. Women’s HeForShe social movement reveals the majority of people don’t see gender equality as a prime concern or factor amid the climate crisis. And what’s more, women are disproportionately experiencing the effects of climate change “as they constitute the majority of the...
SOCIETY
Anthem Independent

Chiang: Distrust is real, but we can rebuild trust

People placing trust in institutions -- and each other -- is critical to our society flourishing. When people are filled with mistrust, they spend money differently (or not at all), facts are doubted, and anxiety is high. And, worryingly, there has been a decline in trust over the past five decades.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Report: Climate change ‘creating shocks to global trade’

As companies and countries strive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released an alarming report on climate impacts, adaptation and vulnerability on Monday. The report explored business as usual and other potential pathways forward with varying levels of climate action and concluded that climate...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Report reveals global impact of climate change in Antarctica

A new report by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published February 28 has outlined the causes, impacts and solutions to climate change. Published four months after policymakers from around the world met in Glasgow to accelerate action against climate change at COP26, it notes that human-induced climate change is causing dangerous and widespread disruption despite efforts to reduce the risks.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy