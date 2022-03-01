Second-line tisagenlecleucel does not improve outcomes in B-cell lymphoma

Immunotherapy with CD19-targeting bispecific T-cell engagers (CD19BiTEs) has demonstrated highly effective killing of cancer cells in patients with precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphomas. However, there are some drawbacks to this therapy, such as toxicity, short half-life in the serum, and immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment that could limit the use of CD19BiTEs in the clinic. Here, we generate an oncolytic vaccinia virus (OVV) encoding a CD19-specific BiTE (OVV-CD19BiTE). We demonstrate that OVV-CD19BiTE's ability to replicate and induce oncolysis was similar to that of its parental counterpart. Supernatants from OVV-CD19BiTE-infected cells could induce activation and proliferation of human T cells, and the bystander effect of the virus was also demonstrated. In vivo study showed that OVV-CD19BiTE selectively replicated within tumor tissue, and contributed to a more significantly increased percentage of CD3, CD8, and naÃ¯ve CD8 T subpopulations within tumors in contrast to blinatumomab. More importantly, treatment with OVV-CD19BiTE both in vitro and in vivo resulted in potent antitumor activity in comparison with control OVV or blinatumomab, a first-in-class BiTE, thereby resulting in long-term tumor remissions without relapse. The study provides strong evidence for the therapeutic benefits of CD19-targeting BiTE expression by OVV, and suggests the feasibility of testing the approach in clinical trials.

